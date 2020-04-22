This Brand Wants to Reward It’s Consumers for NOT Buying Their Products…Yet

Happy Earth Day peeps! While this is certainly not the type of Earth Day we were expecting to celebrate for the 50 year Earth Day Anniversary (is started by protest in New York City on April 22, 1970), it’s certainly one we’ll never forget. That being said, all of us at LAFM want to recognize those brands in the beauty and fashion industry that are doing their part to give back during this unprecedented time.

One brand in particular we’ve done a piece on before is CYAN Skincare who have two incredible products, the Atlantic Serum and the Pacific Moisturizer (which yours truly tried for 10 days straight and got some incredible skincare results). From today until the end of April, CYAN Skincare is launching the ‘Empties Program,’ encouraging people to #UseWhatYouHave by DMing @cyanskincare or emailing a photo o their current empty moisturizer or serum from ANY brand, and you’ll receive a 40% off discount on all CYAN Skincare products!

Now you can be sustainable and shop with a brand that already has a recycling program in place, as they ask customers to send back their empty CYAN bottles in CYAN packaging so they can re-use. Once received, they will re-use or recycle the materials appropriately-imagine shopping without the guilt?! We’re on board!

“The idea is to support the concept that the most truly “sustainable” thing we can do as consumers is to buy less, so rather than flash sales that tend to encourage overconsumption, resulting in unnecessary waste, we want people to use up what they currently have and then purchase our multi-purpose moisturizer and serum that can help to simplify their routines and allow for more conscious, eco-friendly consumption,” says founder Ali Grace Marquart.

To learn more about CYAN Skincare products, check out their website here!