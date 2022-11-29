NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Introducing Robin’s Jean: The Exclusive Denim Brand You Need To Know About

Chloe Cherry in Robin’s Jean

If you haven’t heard of Robin’s Jean, you wouldn’t be the first. The super stylish denim brand has been a closely guarded secret by celebrities since 2005, when the fashion house first came on the scene. Created by Robin Chretien, Robin’s Jean aren’t some fast-fashion fad, they’re a cool kid alternative that’s here to stay. With celebs like Kodak Black, Chloe Cherry and FettyWap as fans, Robin’s Jean are renowned for their biker-chic aesthetic that mixes innovative design with wearability. Using wings as the symbol for the brand, Founder & Designer Robin said, “I came to the United States because I love the US. I make jeans because it’s always been my dream. To make jeans in the country that I love is my dream come true. Where better to make jeans than Los Angeles when your brand has angel wings? I design, produce, and manufacture Robin’s Jean in the U.S.A. with imported fabrics from all over the world to ensure originality and exclusivity!”

Founder and Designer Robin Chretien and his family
Kodak Black in Robin’s Jean

With an online store offering a variety of categories, Robin’s Jean are the ultimate essential your wardrobe needs to take your look to the next level! We’ve picked out our favorite, #LAFMApproved pieces for men and women from the latest Robin’s Jean Collections so you can shop ’til you drop-it’s the season to treat yourself after all! Check it out below!

 

The DOUBLE WAIST SKINNY WITH CRYSTALS AND SPIKES IN F-UP RED, for $359
The VARSITY PULLOVER HOODIE IN PINK for $335
The CALL OF DUTY CARGO IN TIE DYE YELLOW for $279
The PEACE AND LOVE FLARE IN LIGHT BLUE for $258
The KILLER FLAP IN F-UP RED WITH CRYSTALS for $461
The MEDUSA TEE IN BLACK for $118
The WOMENS TEAM ROBIN HIGH TOP IN BLACK for $299
The PATENT LEATHER RED CROCODILE BELT FULL BEADED for $209

 

To view the rest of the collection, head here, you know you want to! XoXo

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

