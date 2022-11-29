Introducing Robin’s Jean: The Exclusive Denim Brand You Need To Know About

If you haven’t heard of Robin’s Jean, you wouldn’t be the first. The super stylish denim brand has been a closely guarded secret by celebrities since 2005, when the fashion house first came on the scene. Created by Robin Chretien, Robin’s Jean aren’t some fast-fashion fad, they’re a cool kid alternative that’s here to stay. With celebs like Kodak Black, Chloe Cherry and FettyWap as fans, Robin’s Jean are renowned for their biker-chic aesthetic that mixes innovative design with wearability. Using wings as the symbol for the brand, Founder & Designer Robin said, “I came to the United States because I love the US. I make jeans because it’s always been my dream. To make jeans in the country that I love is my dream come true. Where better to make jeans than Los Angeles when your brand has angel wings? I design, produce, and manufacture Robin’s Jean in the U.S.A. with imported fabrics from all over the world to ensure originality and exclusivity!”

With an online store offering a variety of categories, Robin’s Jean are the ultimate essential your wardrobe needs to take your look to the next level! We’ve picked out our favorite, #LAFMApproved pieces for men and women from the latest Robin’s Jean Collections so you can shop ’til you drop-it’s the season to treat yourself after all! Check it out below!

To view the rest of the collection, head here, you know you want to! XoXo