LAFMs Favorite Things ~Beauty Edition~ for the Holidays!

The Holidays are upon us and what better way to celebrate the season than with some essential self-care products?! Nip that winter skin, hair and nails in the bud and get glowing with our favorite balms and butters, lotions and lipsticks, masks and all around must-have makeups that will take you from dull to DVINE! Check it out below!

 

The Sheiseido BENEFIANCE Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream, $70

 

The Vanity Planet Alya Anti-Aging Red LED Eye Glasses, $62

 

The Gucci Flora Perfume Rollerball + Mascara Set, $50

 

 

The Tayloáni Infinigrowth Hair Masque, $49.95

 

The Thrive Causemetics ‘Focus’ Eyeshadow Palette, $36

 

The Satin Sleep Set in Ivory, $40

 

The VOLOOM Hair Volumizing Iron, $140

 

The Hydra Bloom Pearl Shimmer Oil, $55

 

The Jafra Royal Defy Rich Cleanser, $33

 

The Vanity Planet Hot & Cold Facial Steamer, $62

 

The MAC Kiss Lip Vault, $85

 

The Shiseido Urban Environment Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid, $48

 

The TRŪHAIR Cream-to-Powder Hair Concealer, $24

 

 

The Ardell Magnetic Liner + Lash, $10

 

 

 

The Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit, $62

 

The Lune + Aster RealGlow Primer, $32

 

The Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Mask, $55

 

The Riot Picks “Classic Pick in Maple”, $85

 

 

The Kat Von D Everlasting Blush in Peony, $28

 

The NuFace Mini Starter Kit, $245

 

The Hanahana Shea Butter -Bestsellers Set, $75

 

 

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

