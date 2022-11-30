LAFMs Favorite Things ~Beauty Edition~ for the Holidays!

The Holidays are upon us and what better way to celebrate the season than with some essential self-care products?! Nip that winter skin, hair and nails in the bud and get glowing with our favorite balms and butters, lotions and lipsticks, masks and all around must-have makeups that will take you from dull to DVINE! Check it out below!

The Sheiseido BENEFIANCE Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream, $70

The Vanity Planet Alya Anti-Aging Red LED Eye Glasses, $62

The Gucci Flora Perfume Rollerball + Mascara Set, $50

The Tayloáni Infinigrowth Hair Masque, $49.95

The Thrive Causemetics ‘Focus’ Eyeshadow Palette, $36

The Satin Sleep Set in Ivory, $40

The VOLOOM Hair Volumizing Iron, $140

The Hydra Bloom Pearl Shimmer Oil, $55

The Jafra Royal Defy Rich Cleanser, $33

The Vanity Planet Hot & Cold Facial Steamer, $62

The MAC Kiss Lip Vault, $85

The Shiseido Urban Environment Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid, $48

The TRŪHAIR Cream-to-Powder Hair Concealer, $24

The Ardell Magnetic Liner + Lash, $10

The Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit, $62

The Lune + Aster RealGlow Primer, $32

The Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Mask, $55

The Riot Picks “Classic Pick in Maple”, $85

The Kat Von D Everlasting Blush in Peony, $28

The NuFace Mini Starter Kit, $245

The Hanahana Shea Butter -Bestsellers Set, $75