These Jackets are ALL YOU NEED for At-Home Date Nights

Whether you’re heading to the dining room table or the couch for your special dine-in date night, make it an occasion and up your game in some pieces that are as comfy as they are show-stopping. Created in 2014, FANASKII is the soon-to-be household name in luxury fashion labels. With customers worldwide, FANASKII’s  products range from elegant Couture pieces, to bold statement jewelry, “making you feel confident, effortless and beautiful in your own skin.”

As a former stylist, my favorite thing about bomber jackets and these totally over-the-top FANASKII jackets in general is that you can throw them on with ANY look, and you instantly look fabulous. LA is the city of dressed-down chic, with top models sipping cocktails at Chateau in jeans, t-shirts, and stilettos, so a great jacket goes a long way.  And as we may be home for a while longer, why not invest in a jacket you can wear comfortably on your couch, and throw on once we’re finally let loose?! Who cares if you’re wearing sweat pants underneath, the couch don’t judge!!

I’ve picked out my absolute favorites and must-must-haves from their collection, but get them while they’re hot, rumor has it celebs are already snatching these up! XOXO #LAFMApproved

The NADIA Jacket in Midnight is an absolute must-have AND it’s on sale…Can it get any better?! Grab yours here!
Lord knows I love a good print, and this demur one on the AXA Jacket really can go with anything, but don’t let me tell ya, try it for yourself here!

 

When you can’t decide between the NADIA jacket in Midnight or Emerald, why not get both?! Check it out here!
Structured Blazer? Check. Velvet? Check. Lace Detailing? Double Check! The SYRA Jacket is the type you invest in now, and you’ll have forever-it literally goes with everything!
When you wanna get fancy AF at the dinner table, there’s nothing better than the JENNY Jacket! Satin lining and pearl, crystal and dabka embellishing? We’ll take two!
The not so dusty ZOE Duster can really shake things up around the house, throw it on with your best PJs and Voila! Insta-glam!

 

To check through all their other #fabulousfinds, head to their website: https://www.fanaskii.com/ but don’t say we didn’t warn ya, you may want every single piece!

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

