The Best Thing to do This Weekend: Run/Recovery Event with Remedy Place

Remedy Place, is the ground-breaking social wellness club rewriting the rules of self care. A revolutionary new gathering place for those seeking to revive, reset and restore balance by combatting the stressors of everyday life and a place in which one’s social life is enhanced by a healthy lifestyle, rather than being sacrificed as a result. The Remedy Place difference is that their team of Rebalance Specialists use 7 Elements of Balance: Mind, Oxygen, Heat, Nutrients, Movement, Cold and Compression. Providing personalized on-site guidance, Remedy Place and the Rebalance Specialists look after all of the person for ways to improve, this isn’t just a yoga/exercise studio helping you gain muscle, this is a multi-faceted encompassing experience that has the potential to help you re-pattern your lifestyle and body.

This Saturday, June 26th from 11:00 AM PST – 3:00 PM PST, Remedy Place is kicking off the summer with a brand new event series, “Cooling Down Sunset,” an outdoor run & recovery club followed by an experiential “wellness farmer’s market” right on Sunset Boulevard at: Remedy Place, 8305 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

The Run Club and outdoor ice bath experience will take over Sunset Boulevard as groups of 10 start with a 15 minute warmup activation, followed by a 1-mile run, and finishes with 6-minute outdoor guided ice plunges. Remedy Place’s recovery specialist team will coach participants through their Ice Baths as a live DJ sets the vibe and a special Wellness Marketplace features Remedy Place’s food & Beverage and Retail partners for all to enjoy. Some of the Retail Partners include: Elements by Lokai, Rind Snacks, Melrose Place, Kin Euphorics, Midday Squares, Honeydrop, Virgin Suncare, Feel Free and Luminas Energy.

**Outside event only. Bring your own towel and bathing suit**

**Outside event only. Bring your own towel and bathing suit**

