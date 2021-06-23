NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Thing to do This Weekend: Run/Recovery Event with Remedy Place

Remedy Place, is the ground-breaking social wellness club rewriting the rules of self care. A revolutionary new gathering place for those seeking to revive, reset and restore balance by combatting the stressors of everyday life and a place in which one’s social life is enhanced by a healthy lifestyle, rather than being sacrificed as a result. The Remedy Place difference is that their team of Rebalance Specialists use 7 Elements of Balance: Mind, Oxygen, Heat, Nutrients, Movement, Cold and Compression. Providing personalized on-site guidance, Remedy Place and the Rebalance Specialists look after all of the person for ways to improve, this isn’t just a yoga/exercise studio helping you gain muscle, this is a multi-faceted encompassing experience that has the potential to help you re-pattern your lifestyle and body.

This Saturday, June 26th from 11:00 AM PST – 3:00 PM PST, Remedy Place is kicking off the summer with a brand new event series, “Cooling Down Sunset,” an outdoor run & recovery club followed by an experiential “wellness farmer’s market” right on Sunset Boulevard at: Remedy Place, 8305 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

The Run Club and outdoor ice bath experience will take over Sunset Boulevard as groups of 10 start with a 15 minute warmup activation, followed by a 1-mile run, and finishes with 6-minute outdoor guided ice plunges. Remedy Place’s recovery specialist team will coach participants through their Ice Baths as a live DJ sets the vibe and a special Wellness Marketplace features Remedy Place’s food & Beverage and Retail partners for all to enjoy. Some of the Retail Partners include: Elements by Lokai, Rind Snacks, Melrose Place, Kin Euphorics, Midday Squares, Honeydrop, Virgin Suncare, Feel Free and Luminas Energy.

**Outside event only. Bring your own towel and bathing suit**

 

Experience all that Remedy Place is by heading here, and be sure to join their summer events ‘Cooling Down Sunset,’ for interactive group sessions!

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Newer Articles

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.