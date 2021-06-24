Burberry Menswear 2022 is Riccardo Tisci’s Finest Work

Burberry got a whole new look this season for their Menswear 2022 show, held at the Millennium Mills outside East London on Wednesday. With sleeveless button-down shirts, striking patterns, and mid-length vests in the Burberry trench style, Riccardo Tisci’s latest collection is all at once a new look and a new life for Burberry Menswear, redefining outwear that Burberry is known for and implementing and experimenting with streetwear styles. “This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity…I wanted the collection to capture that free spirit of youth and its honest and daring attitude, that sense of experimentation and fluidity. There is a strong feeling of unity but also of individuality – encouraging and uplifting each other to express ourselves freely. It’s a very raw energy that’s infectious, exciting and full of life. Like an awakening,” said Tisci about the collection.

Check out all the looks from the Menswear 2022 Collection, below.