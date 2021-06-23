All the Looks from the Giambattista Valli Resort 2022 Collection

Giambattista Valli is known for creating over-the-top, bold designs complete with tulle, lace, and bright colors that are sure to wow whether you’re on a red carpet or not. For the Resort 2022 collection however, Valli took a lighter, softer step back from his ostentatious designs to create flowy, simple silhouettes that women can wear to grab a coffee, on vacation, or don while comfortably working from home. The designs are elegant and effective: they’re the type of outfits you can mix and match to wear day-to-day instead of just for a black tie moment, and we’re totally in love! Check out all the looks fro the collection below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.