Get Your Hands on Bluemercury’s Anniversary Gift Bag Through the End of September!

To celebrate 21 years of business, luxury beauty retail chain Bluemercury is hosting the ultimate shopping event. Starting today, in-store shoppers who purchase $150 or more will receive a 15% discount, and if you haven’t already gotten your hands on the Anniversary Gift Bag (which launched 9/4 and is available until supplies run out through September) head to your local store or shop online, because if you spend $200 or more, you’ll receive this incredible gift bag worth over $300!

The 14-piece Anniversary Gift Bag includes:

Bluemercury Travel Bag

Travel Bag Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara

Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara NARS Deluxe High Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in Via Veneto

Deluxe High Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in Via Veneto Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer

Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer Dr. Barbara Sturm Travel Face Cream

Travel Face Cream Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel

Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Dry Texturizing Spray Dermalogica Calm Water Gel

Calm Water Gel Moroccanoil Morccanoil Treatment

Morccanoil Treatment SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E

Resveratrol B E m-61 PowerGlow Moisturizer

PowerGlow Moisturizer m-61 Power Cleansing Cloths

Power Cleansing Cloths m-61 Perfect Cleanse Packette

Perfect Cleanse Packette 8Greens Effervescent Tablet is Made From 8 Real Greens

Effervescent Tablet is Made From 8 Real Greens KNC Beauty Retinol Infused Eye Mask

Created in 1999 by CEO Marla Beck who’s also the CEO and Founder of Lune+Aster, Beck created Bluemercury as an alternative to makeup and skincare retailers like Sephora or Ulta by offering high-end luxury products with a dedicated, knowledgeable staff. Talking to Forbes in 2019, Beck explained her business strategy, “The overarching theme of my leadership at Bluemercury has been to inspire people to achieve what they thought they never could. We made this happen through Bluemercury’s radical human resource model. When I came into the cosmetics industry in 1999, the majority of employees in the industry were part-timer workers and were only given 15–25 hours a week and no work during the low season…By retaining full-time staff, we also retain their knowledge, customer relationships, loyalty, and expertise.” It’s no mystery why the Bluemercury model has been successful for over 21 years, through their selective luxury products to an investment in their staff and brand knowledge, Bluemercury has been and continues to change the face of your beauty and skincare retail experience.

The Bluemercury 21st Anniversary sale is the perfect time to stock up on your beauty favorites, transitional skincare for Fall, and any new beauty and wellness launches you’ve been dying to try. It’s available until supplies run out through the end of September, so find your closest Bluemercury store here and get shopping!