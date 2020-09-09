Lune+Aster ‘Golden Hour Eyes’ Eyeshadow Palette is All You Need for Eye-Catching Looks this Fall!

For those of us lucky enough to #WFH during quarantine, it’s meant our makeup routine has been pushed to the wayside (and don’t even get me started on my workout routine); and like so many of you out there I’m sure-I’m soooooo ready to get all dolled up for social distancing alfresco-style dinners and Zoom Happy Hours! Before the Covid-19 crisis, I was applying makeup almost daily, including full concealer, eyeshadow, mascara, foundation-never giving my skin a break. In my search for the perfect products to get back into my makeup routine, I knew I needed something that not only made me feel good about what was in it, but made me look good too.

Lune+Aster is the makeup company your skin will thank you for. Created in 2015 by Co-founder and CEO of Bluemercury Marla Beck, Lune+Aster takes the guesswork out of makeup application with their curated line of streamlined beauty essentials. The Lune+Aster mission is simple: to deliver vegan, gluten-free and vitamin-infused products that feel as good on your skin as they make you look. Think ultra-light weight makeup that gives you great coverage but doesn’t overwhelm your skin with parabens and other harsh chemicals. “Lune+Aster is the next frontier of beauty – a good-for-you cosmetics brand for the time-starved, do-it-all modern woman seeking straightforward makeup solutions” says Marla Beck.

No animal testing, parabens (chemicals added products to make them last in your bathroom cabinet for months or years) or phthalates (a softener chemical that’s also used in things like nail polish) is the Lune+Aster difference. Why allow your skin to suffer from harsh chemicals and instead invest in premium products that are vegan, gluten-free and vitamin-induced? It truly makes wearing make-up a whole new incentive for your skin!

Having personally tried and tested out their products myself, I can 100% recommend the benefits that Lune+Aster guarantees. You’ll love the glow you get from their vegan Lune+Aster RealGlow SkinTint, you’ll die when you see how much volume the Lune+Aster Eclipse Mascara gives your lashes, and when you use the golden shades in their latest eyeshadow palette, the Lune+Aster Golden Hour Eyeshadow Palette, you’ll be in awe! What better way to up your mask game than with some serious sultry eye makeup?!

Using a mix of shea butter, coconut oil and safflower seed oil (as well as other ingredients), the Lune+Aster Golden Hours Eyeshadow Palette is your go-to palette for fall. Inspired by the beautiful skies right before sunrise and sunset at golden hour, Marla created the Golden Eyes Eyeshadow Palette to illuminate and define your eyes.

Featuring a curated blend of ginger, chocolate, rose gold, bronze and ivory matte, and a shimmer shade, it’s a blush, bronzer, shimmer, and eyeshadow all in one! With good-for-you ingredients that not only will define your eyes, but take you from your workday Zoom meetings to your Zoom Happy Hour effortlessly! Sold exclusively at Bluemercury for $48, check your closest store or grab it online (and the rest of their incredible makeup line) today!