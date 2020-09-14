NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Ulla Johnson’s Dreamy Boho-Chic NYFW Runway

With some of the big designers pulling out of NYFW including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Tom Ford, and some of the major European fashion houses announcing they won’t be making multiple collections per season, I wondered what we would see from the designers who had stepped up to show their collections this NYFW. Heavy hitters like Jason Wu, Anna Sui, Rodarte, Jonathon Simkhai and La’Quan Smith all are showing, some virtual, some lookbooks, and almost none of the chaos of production teams, set designers, 6 ft tall models and eager runway-show goers that NYFW brings. But one of the best runway collections I’ve seen so far since NYFW began on Sunday is Ulla Johnson.

Designer Ulla Johnson

The impeccably chic designs of the Manhattan born and raised designer was epitomized on her Roosevelt Island Runway show on Monday. Complete with 38 looks including the launch of her years-in-the-making handbag collection included on the catwalk, Ulla embraced more detail, more glamour, more boho-chic silhouettes, ““We’ve all been doing a lot of deep soul searching about the relevancy of what we do—the runway being one component, but also just clothing in general. For us we’re committed more than ever to creating this transportive beauty and continuing our commitment to craft” Johnson said in to Vogue before the show. With New York City high-rises as the backdrop, Ulla Johnson proves you don’t need an expensive vacation to wear beautiful crochet dresses, tiered-ruffle mini dresses, laser-cut lace minis, your city can be your runway.

Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
Photos Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

