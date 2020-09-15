Nili Lotan’s #WFH Minimalist Collection is Everything You Need and More

Nili Lotan’s eponymous brand may have begun in 2003, but her role in the fashion industry began in the 80s when she worked as head designer for Nautica, Liz Claiborne and Ralph Lauren. The Israeli-American fashion designer has always had a knack for keeping her designs modern and trendy, but making sure they’re investment pieces you can wear forever. Worn by everyone from Paris Hilton to Martha Stewart, her casual-cool contempo designs keep us on our toes and seem to always be exactly what we need in our closets.

Her latest 16 piece collection came at just the time we all need more anything-but-basic basics and less ballgowns in our closet. Think more fitted jackets and button downs, less sequins and ruffles. Check out our favorite pieces below:





Photos Courtesy of Nili Lotan