NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Nili Lotan’s #WFH Minimalist Collection is Everything You Need and More

Nili Lotan’s eponymous brand may have begun in 2003, but her role in the fashion industry began in the 80s when she worked as head designer for Nautica, Liz Claiborne and Ralph Lauren. The Israeli-American fashion designer has always had a knack for keeping her designs modern and trendy, but making sure they’re investment pieces you can wear forever. Worn by everyone from Paris Hilton to Martha Stewart, her casual-cool contempo designs keep us on our toes and seem to always be exactly what we need in our closets.

Her latest 16 piece collection came at just the time we all need more anything-but-basic basics and less ballgowns in our closet. Think more fitted jackets and button downs, less sequins and ruffles. Check out our favorite pieces below:


Photos Courtesy of Nili Lotan

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.