Check out the Fie Isolde x Veneda Carter Limited Edition Collection-Available Now!

Back in November The LA Fashion Magazine introduced you to Scandinavian Jewelry Designer of the moment, Fie Isolde. Fie has made a name for herself in the jewelry industry for her unique approach to jewelry-making and through her stunning raw and refined technique that makers her pieces completely original and It-Girl worthy. Fie Isolde’s latest venture is sure to excite you as she’s partnered up with Scandinavian It-Girl, Veneda Carter for a 12 piece unisex jewelry collection. With 12 14-karat gold pieces including rings, belly chains, pendants, necklaces and some super-fun hoop earrings, the Fie Isolde x Veneda Carter Collaboration “is a mix of Fie Isolde’s Scandinavian aesthetic and her signature look with the raw finish accompanied with Veneda’s sporty yet simple and timeless aesthetic, mixed with street elegance.”

The former model turned stylist and certified It-Girl Veneda Carter met Fie Isolde through mutual friends, where they discovered their shared passion of fine jewelry. “Not only do I love and appreciate Fie’s energy but her jewelry really speaks to me!” says Veneda, “I feel so connected to her pieces and knew from the start Fie would be the perfect fit in helping to bring my vision to life. This collection truly speaks our collaborative love for design.”

Check out our top picks from this fine AF collab below, but beware: your wallet may be taking a major beat-down!

To check out the rest of this incredible collection and get your jewelry game kicking, hit up Fie Isolde now!