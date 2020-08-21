NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Check out the Fie Isolde x Veneda Carter Limited Edition Collection-Available Now!

Back in November The LA Fashion Magazine introduced you to Scandinavian Jewelry Designer of the moment, Fie Isolde. Fie has made a name for herself in the jewelry industry for her unique approach to jewelry-making and through her stunning raw and refined technique that makers her pieces completely original and It-Girl worthy. Fie Isolde’s latest venture is sure to excite you as she’s partnered up with Scandinavian It-Girl, Veneda Carter for a 12 piece unisex jewelry collection. With 12 14-karat gold pieces including rings, belly chains, pendants, necklaces and some super-fun hoop earrings, the Fie Isolde x Veneda Carter Collaboration “is a mix of Fie Isolde’s Scandinavian aesthetic and her signature look with the raw finish accompanied with Veneda’s sporty yet simple and timeless aesthetic, mixed with street elegance.”

Fie Isolde & Veneda Carter

The former model turned stylist and certified It-Girl Veneda Carter met Fie Isolde through mutual friends, where they discovered their shared passion of fine jewelry. “Not only do I love and appreciate Fie’s energy but her jewelry really speaks to me!” says Veneda, “I feel so connected to her pieces and knew from the start Fie would be the perfect fit in helping to bring my vision to life. This collection truly speaks our collaborative love for design.”

Check out our top picks from this fine AF collab below, but beware: your wallet may be taking a major beat-down!

Glam up your quarantine with the badass V Hoops today!

Literally one of my fave pieces of this collection, the V Link Necklace can be yours!
Grab the V Double-Ring before it’s gone!

To check out the rest of this incredible collection and get your jewelry game kicking, hit up Fie Isolde now!

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.