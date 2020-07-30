Occi Park x Koketit Release

Tel-Aviv based creative, Shira Barzilay a.k.a. Koketit, is a designer, illustrator, and artist whose minimalist style highlights the human face and form.

In line with her “the-world-is-a-canvas” mentality, Koketit’s aesthetic overlays fluid lines onto existing mediums – from furniture to fashion to portraits to landscapes—creating an abstract effect that continues to define her as an artist.

In addition to amassing an ever-growing following on Instagram, Koketit garnered attention from top names in fashion and merchandising, like Chanel and H&M. Through these major brands Koketit has created various unique fashion items and art objects. She has also held two solo art exhibitions in Tel Aviv and recently transitioned into large scale canvas works. This is a significant milestone Koketit’s career, primarily known for her digital interpretations (made on iPad Pro), these new works on canvas have received critical acclaim and have been shown at global online auctions during the pandemic.

“Noir et Blanc” is a novel release for Koketit. A dichotomy of character blending her single-line drawings onto apparel. Each piece is created in Koketit’s heuristic oeuvre using fine line drawings, reminiscent of Picasso over idyllic landscapes.

Each shirt retails for 65$ and is sold on occipark.

/NOIR

3D embossed embroidered artworks are applied to the 290 GSM heavy box tee.

/BLANC

Screen printed fine line artworks are added to our off-white 290 GSM heavy box tee.

Limited Quantity

Features

Unisex

Original artwork by Koketit

290GSM premium cotton fabric

Ribbed collar

Fit Information

Oversized boxed cut

About occipark

The occipark team is an assembly of creatives from various disciplines including fashion, tech, art, and design. Based in Los Angeles California, all of their available releases are collaborative works with artists from around the world (all net proceeds of their sales go back to supporting the artist). Their team will be releasing original limited collections in Fall 2020. Learn more about occipark here.