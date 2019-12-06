Meet Fie Isolde, the Scandinavian Jewelry Co. that Focuses on Raw and Refined Pieces

Fie Isolde is the Fine Jewelry Company created by Danish born-LA based Jewelry designer, Fie Isolde. Fie’s stunning pieces are original as they are beautiful and she’s chosen to have her collections created handmade by goldsmiths in LA and from employees found through looking towards Skid Row rather than overseas.

Fie Isolde and her namesake company hosted an intimate dinner at The Jane Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 4th introducing and celebrating her honest, raw and refined jewelry collection. LAFM was there to catch all the action, and have a sit down with Fie to learn all about her innovative techniques in making her gold pieces by goldsmiths in LA, to why she leaves her pieces looking more ‘raw.’ Check it out below!

LAFM: Fie, congratulations on the event, it was so much fun! Tell us the story of Fie Isolde, and how you got into creating jewelry in the first place, to where you are now with the company?!

Fie Isolde: Thank you so much for coming! I moved to LA 3 years ago with my agency representing Danish one-of-a-kind jewelry brands, which I started back in 2014. Before that I’ve worked with several jewelry brands in different positions such as PR, sales, and business development which has provided me with a solid experience in the jewelry industry for more than ten years.

I’ve always known that I would create my own jewelry line at some point, it’s been a dream of mine for many years. I actually still have a ton of drawings of different jewelry pieces that I’ve been working on since I graduated from college. I’m a creative at heart, my educational background is design and trends, and I have loved gold and gems since I was old enough to have ‘stick-on’ earrings! Two years ago, I felt that the timing was finally right to start my own line, so I’ve collected some of my best drawings that I’ve been working on over the years and found an amazing goldsmith, who helped me make my first pieces.

I am now well on my way on this journey I have embarked, and it has definitely been really hard and challenging at times to create my own pieces, but at the same time so amazing and educational! I have received so much support and wonderful feedback from people around me and most importantly my customers. I am growing, and people are getting to know my brand while I’m on this journey. I meet so many inspiring people through my everyday work, and I am so lucky to get to create pieces with a special sentimental value and importance for people such as engagement rings, anniversary gifts, and other fun projects!

LAFM: I loved learning about Fie Isolde and the conscious choice you’ve made to keep your aesthetic very raw yet refined, can you expand on that?

Fie Isolde: Absolutely! I want to celebrate the raw and natural look. I’m a big supporter of today’s era, where we focus on natural and inner beauty. I don’t want everything to look perfect and flawless because that is not the reality. My aesthetics are raw and imperfect, which creates a liberating touch that I am able to pass on to the person wearing my pieces. I am very passionate about colorful precious stones and I love when they have inclusions that underlines that these materials are not made by humans, but stem from the earth. I find a lot of my inspiration in the raw nature. When looking at the majority of my gold pieces, you will see how they are inspired by the ocean waves and running water with their organic and asymmetrical look. All the small bumps and imperfections that others might polish off or even out, I prefer to enhance!

LAFM: Tell us about the women you’ve hired to work with you, and why you chose to look toward Skid Row for your employees?

Fie Isolde: Living in Hollywood and working in Downtown LA, you quickly realize the huge homelessness issue that Los Angeles is facing. I felt I needed to contribute and help in the best way I could. I was struggling to get some production overseas to work, and I got the idea that it might be more potential and better to set up the workshop myself, and at the same time help out with some of the homelessness issues in Downtown LA by creating a few jobs for women from the LA Downtown Women’s Center. I had a look at my production to figure out what parts could be done by people not having a background in the jewelry industry, but who are creative and love to use their hands. Most of my beaded and handwoven pieces are made by ladies, who currently live at the Downtown Women’s Center and who have had a tough life. These women are much stronger than I will ever be and I am amazed by their drive to get out in the workforce. In order for them to keep a job, they need flexibility and a warm and motivating work environment, which I am proud to provide. Today a big part of job positions require technical knowledge that these women do not possess, as they have not had access to computers or wifi but being creative, and good with your hands, does not require an education or any tech experience. I feel it is my responsibility to give the ladies a safe haven at least a couple of times a week, where they do something they like, and can create and inspire each other. Every piece that comes out of my workshop, regardless if it is a piece of jewelry, packaging or a tote has been created with passion and love which clearly shows.

LAFM: I’d love to hear about the jewelry-making process from start to finish, how long does it take from idea to a final product, and what inspires you for your pieces?

Fie Isolde: Most of my pieces, I sculpt by hand in hot wax and then I get it moulded. I always have a clear idea and drawing of the pieces I am making especially because I am working with a goldsmith, and in order for him to get a clear idea of the final result, I have to be able to share my vision. Manufacturing locally also gives me a great advantage in regards to production time. When I get a new idea, I usually draw it on paper right away and I leave it for a week or two. I then go back to update it before starting the sculpting process. The length of the whole process differs from piece to piece depending on the design etc. but most often the turnaround time is relatively quick and takes between 4-6 weeks from an idea/sketch to having the final piece.

LAFM: And lastly, what’s next for Fie Isolde? Where do you see yourself and the company in 2020?

Fie Isolde: 2019 has been an amazing year! I have started to work with some of the stylish local concept stores here in LA such as The Piece Collective and Madison LA. Moda Operandi picked up my line this summer, which has been such an honor for me, and made me more than ready to kick off 2020!

I know for sure that my team of wonderful ladies from the Downtown Women’s Center will expand, which I am thrilled about.

We have a lot of new colorful pieces coming in the beginning of the new year, and I am always so excited to share them with everyone. Fie Isolde will also start selling at stores in Scandinavia, which is amazing and I am excited to get the first feedback on my pieces from my home country.

Last but not least, we are working on adding a new product to the brand, and hopefully if everything goes according to the plan, it will launch some time in the new year as well. I feel really grateful and happy at the moment with all the new things happening, and I cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store for me and the rest of the Fie Isolde team!

We love the innovative, unique and beautiful Fie Isolde pieces, and we know you will too, so we’ve rounded up our favorite pieces of the latest collection, and a link to purchase so you can #getshopping ASAP!