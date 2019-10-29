Infuse Wellness: Drip, Live, Repeat

The last time you received an IV drip was probably while you were hospitalized getting your tonsils out #throwback. And with all those ice-cream sundaes afterwards, you probably weren’t aware of all the benefits that lonesome IV drip was doing in providing you not only with necessary medication, but also replenishing your vitamins, nutrients and hydration.

After traveling around New York and Europe for Fashion Month this year, I was completely depleted, exhausted, jet-lagged and irritated. I’ve done enough research as a Writer to know some tricks of the trade when it comes to health and fitness, but also knew that while these were completely realistic ways to get my mental and physical health back on track, what I really needed was something instant to kick me back into wellness and keep me from falling asleep in the hours-long traffic jams of LA.

That’s when Infuse Wellness came into my life. I’d heard of celebs like Chrissy Teigen and friends doing IV drips for a terrible hangover, but would the same idea combat my terrible jet-lag, weariness down to the bone, and a bitchy attitude from living out of a suitcase for over a month?!

Spoiler Alert: It was LIFE-CHANGING, I now abide by the idea: Drip, Live, Repeat.

Let me school on a little science the team over at Infuse Wellness has created with the different procedures they offer. After speaking with one of the founders, I was stunned to learn that not only do people stop by on the weekends after a wild night out for a hangover cure, many of their clients stop by on the way to and from the airport to get a quick IV drip to combat jet-lag, and keep their bodies hydrated before and after long journeys. “We were interested in keeping people healthy, working in preventative medicine. Dr. Cory Waldman-as a cardiologist sees a lot of people who have chronic conditions, with Infuse Wellness we’re flipping the health system with a great, unique approach to maintaining health. There are so many pollutants in the atmosphere, and we eat so many foods that are highly processes, a lot of the vitamins we eat aren’t absorbed into the body as they should be, people have gut issues and issues absorbing nutrients. This is a great way to help people supplement their diets and cleanse themselves, help with hangovers, and of course preventing jet-lag. When you go to the ER, the first thing doctors do is put you on an IV because typically people aren’t hydrated enough, and adding the vitamins helps people rebound their physical sense of well-being.”

Check out their options for I.V. Therapies (I went for ‘The Jet Lag’!)

Offering 10 formulas for I.V. Therapies and 6 types of Wellness Injections, Infuse Wellness is bringing you wellness, instantly. Step in on your lunch break for a 30-45min session or order an I.V. to come to you or your company with Infuse Wellness’s Mobile I.V. service-either will having you feel rejuvenated and your immune system ready to combat the pollution of LA, instantly!

To view more of the exciting procedures offered by Infuse Wellness, and to get you on your feet and back into wellness, learn more here!