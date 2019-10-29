LAFM’s Exclusive Interview with Cynthia Rowley on her LA Runway-Recital

Cynthia Rowley may be a household designer, but her designs are anything but cookie-cutter household styles. Floral prints in a multiple styles, mixed textures and a flair all her own, the designer makes anyone’s head turn in her personal style and while wearing her looks. Featuring select pieces of her designs including gowns, eyewear, platform shoes and swimwear, Cynthia Rowley’s Runway Recital wowed the audience during its DTLA debut!

LAFM sat down with this #topdesigner to learn all about her latest collection debut in LA, with Ballet Dancers on Pointe (and on point!) as models, and a dance party with cocktails to follow! Check it out below:

LAFM: Cynthia, congratulation on an amazing show! Can you tell us about the decision to work with ballerinas to present your collection?

Cynthia Rowley: After showing during fashion week we wanted to recontextualize the show everywhere we take it. LA was all about bringing four creative forces together, each in its own form creating a collective story through fashion, art, dance and community. The dancers from the American Contemporary Ballet are strong female athletes which gave us a new way to animate our collection through the art of movement!

LAFM: Amazing! What was your inspiration for the latest collection, and what was the idea behind working with Melet Mercantile again-this time on the West Coast?

CR: We showed a mix of current collection pieces along with Spring 2020 and limited edition Seuss inspired merchandise. For our Spring collection and NYFW show, I was inspired by the sentiment found within the pages of Dr. Seuss’s Oh, the Place You’ll Go! There’s just this certain sense of freedom in Seuss’s art that translates perfectly into the adventurous spirit of our brand and traveling show concept!

LAFM: We love that and have always been a fan of Dr. Seuss! My next question is: Cynthia Rowley is a household name, you’ve achieved amazing success with your designs, but can you give some insight for those who want to go into the fashion industry as a Designer? Any challenges and successes you’ve faced thus far?

CR: Take risks, fail fast, and say yes to everything!

LAFM: Short and to the point! We love it! And lastly, can you give us a sneak peek about your next collection?? What can we expect?!

CR: Pretty dresses, surf, swim…and LOTS of surprises!

“Contemporary fashion and ballet trace back to the same historical roots,” says Lincoln Jones, artistic director of Los Angeles’ American Contemporary Ballet. “The idea behind this show was to bring that shared background into the forefront, and to reveal in the clothing, styling, and the movement a relationship which sits just under the surface.”

Whether you’re dressing up for a night on the town, heading out for a day on the beach or needing some stand-out pieces to step up your office-fashion game, Cynthia Rowley is the go-to designer for every type of gal! She keeps it fun yet sophisticated, flirty yet classic, and designs pieces that can be mix and matched to dress you up or dress you down for any occasion! We love the designers that keep up guessing while also exhibiting flawless styles, to view more of Cynthia Rowley’s insanely creative pieces, shop here!