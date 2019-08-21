tentree’s Latest Collection will Repopulate Trees from Cali Wildfires

I wrote about the amazing company that’s on track to be as famous as TOM’S Shoes, tentree back in June (read it here)- the company who plants TEN TREES for every item sold. Always working on new projects and collections, tentree has released their latest collection, the tentree Wildlife Releaf Collection to offset the devastating effects of the recent years of California wildfires. In recent years, California’s rampant wildfires have burned more than 1.3 MILLION acres of land and forest across the state. To offset this immense damage, over 129 MILLION trees need to be restored in these areas. From sales of this collection, tentree will be planting in Plumas National Park, located at the northern terminus of the Sierra Nevada (about three hours North of Sacramento).

The 11-piece collection includes an assortment of men’s and women’s loungewear including hoodies, sweatpants, crew neck shirts as well as a small assortment of bandanas, baseball caps and a decorative poster to commemorate the collection. Using two wood blocks sourced from fallen trees of the Cali fires, each sweatshirt and t-shirt that carries the tree ring logo is hand-stamped and aims to raise awareness about the impact trees have on the planet and ways in which wildfires can be prevented from happening in the future through human intervention in rehabilitation efforts.

CEO of tentree Derrick Emsley spoke about this collection saying, “At tentree, we have always focused on finding unique and creative solutions to getting people engaged in the environmental problems we’re facing. The Wildfire campaign does this in two ways. First, Product that is visually stunning, sparks a conversation, and helps reforest areas hit by the 2018 wildfires and, second, a social post that intends to educate and allow people to support the firefighters protecting us from these fires.”

As planting after the devastating effects of wildfires can be extremely difficult, tentree is working closely with planting partners at One Tree Planted to ensure that all environmental consequences are taken into consideration before reforestation begins. And with pieces ranging from $25.00 – $70.00, the collection is now available for purchase here!

On Monday, August 19, tentree uploaded a Wildfire Releaf post to @tentree on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For every comment the post receives before Friday, August 23, tentree will donate $0.10 to firefighters in need through their philanthropic partner California Fire Foundation up to $10,000, so get commenting peeps!!

“Our hope is that this collection will not only create awareness about the wildfire issues we are facing, but will also help people realize that there are many ways to get involved and support causes just like this!”