House of Héros: The Brand TO-DIE-FOR!

Almost 800 years ago, Venetian explorer Marco Polo traveled the Silk Road, opening a door to China that, while others had come before him, would ultimately make him a household name forever. Bringing spices, fine goods and most importantly silk from Asia back to Venice and later the world, Marco Polo’s explorations remain a historic milestone in the silk trade and it’s history continues to connect us to one another.

House of Héros is the ultimate clothing company that will make your premium silk dreams come true. Created by Scottish-born, LA-based designer Joni Kilmurry, House of Héros has a limited collection of gowns, robes, PJ pants, tuxedos, button down shirts and camis, and basically items you can mix and match for any occasion!

A favorite of It Girls Joan Smalls and Kate McKinnon, House of Héros is reimagining basics in a way that’s stylish and above all, fresh. Pair your exquisite pink silk robe with jeans, or your pink silk PJ Pant with a button-down and head to brunch, you can dress up or dress down any look, adding a touch of elegance to your normal with these handcrafted pieces!

The LA Fashion Magazine sat down with the lass, the lady, the legend of Héros, Joni Kilmurry to know more about this #BossBabe! Check it out below!

LAFM: Joni, can you tell us your story, from living in Scotland and learning hand embroidery in school, to creating a beautiful line focused on silk silhouettes?

Joni Kilmurry: I was raised in Scotland and studied fashion & textile design at the Glasgow School of Art, where my specialty was hand embroidery. I worked as a stylist for many years, initially in London, before moving to NY and then LA. I then handled celebrity relations for various fashion brands; running entertainment marketing for Levi’s, overseeing product placement, talent and working with the design team to create custom pieces for musicians. It felt very organic to combine these skill sets and experience to start my own brand.

LAFM: Your pieces can be dressed up and down, and they seem to really tell a story with styles you can mix and match for multiple different occasions. Can you tell us about your inspiration for your most recent collection?

Joni: Having lived in LA for 12 years – the city of perpetual Summer – a wardrobe comprised of season-less pieces really makes sense! I wanted to create the ultimate edit of luxury essentials, which are designed to be easily worn together or as separates. Every style should transition effortlessly from day to night, work to dinner to vacation, like a uniform of hero pieces. For example, I am never without a blazer, it’s the perfect wear-everywhere piece and completes any outfit – I design what I want to wear myself. I introduce new styles with each collection, building on our core silhouettes and add seasonal colors or prints.

LAFM: What’s been your greatest accomplishment and greatest struggle in developing your own company and your own designs, and what advice would you give to those looking to create their own company in the fashion industry?

Joni: It’s an incredibly rewarding process creating something, from conception of an idea, to seeing someone wearing HÉROS. Remember why you started and stay true to your original vision. An understanding of every aspect of the business is invaluable, being creative is just a small part of that. Owning your own business is terrifying, the risks are high, but the reward is higher. And a good dose of unwavering self belief helps!

LAFM: What prompted you to make your focus with silk pieces, a fabric that can be as beautiful as it is precise to work with and master?

Joni: It was important to me that HÉROS be a collection, of a few things, done well. Pieces that were considered, beautifully crafted and lived in your closet for many seasons. Working with silk is a true skill and we’ve worked really hard to find the very best cutters and sewers in the US. Coming from a textile design background, I always design with fabric first – the fabric informs the silhouette, so my process is in reverse.

LAFM: And lastly, what do you see for the future of House of Héros in the next year to five years?

Joni: To continue to grow the brand and the collection. Expand into other markets – we’ve just secured a great stockist in UAE, a market we’re very excited about. We would love to do a collaboration with a hospitality partner. And, eventually, an LA store would be a dream!

To learn more about House of Héros-and to load up that credit card!-you can view all the pieces in their core and limited collections here! #HappyShopping!