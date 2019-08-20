NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

KAOHS SWIM SLAYS WITH “BEACHED”- An Expanded Lifestyle Collection For the Quintessential Beach Girl Featuring Swim, Resort, and Athleisure

Celebrity/Influencer Guests included:

 Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor), Tracey Shapoff (The Bachelor) Whitney Fransway (The Bachelor), Sienna Flemming (The Bachelor) Faith Schroder (Actress, Model, daughter of Ricky Schroder), Cambrie Schroder (Actress, Model, daughter of Ricky Schroder),

KAOHS SWIM – a California-based swimwear brand made its Los Angeles runway debut showing their S/S2020 Collection on Thursday, August 15th at 6:00 PM at Casita Hollywood, 1323 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028 to a packed crowd of adoring fans, friends, and influencers. 

“The 2020 collection is all about a refresh for us. We went back to our roots and the laid-back beach girl who is the core of our brand to develop this season’s looks. You will see many of our classic, minimalist styles back in a choice of soft pastels, bold hues, and some fun patterns and textures,” said Ali Hoffmann, co-creator of the brand. “To continue to build into resort,  we added functional super beachy clothing and cover-ups embellished with cowry shells that are great for happy hour and to expand the collection we added athleisure in black and pewter blue with cheetah print accents. You truly get a full lifestyle brand with this collection. We wanted to grow the KAOHS brand while still staying true to the KAOHS girl.”

Tess Hamilton, co-creator of brand agreed  and added, “We’re really excited to be showing this expanded collection in our home town. We design and manufacture our collection in California, it is befitting that we celebrate and show our collection here.” Expect to see bikinis featuring ultra-skinny straps, high-waisted, hip-bone-grazing, deep-V bottoms, minimalist bandeau tops, and body-hugging triangle tie-sides. The suits are largely seamless, made from luxurious thick fabric that won’t go see-through when it gets wet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: A model walks the runway at the KAOHS SWIM presents “BEACHED” S/S 2020 Runway Show at Casita Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for KAOHS)

About KAOHS Swim: Born in 2013, KAOHS Swim is the brainchild of two California girls, Tess Hamilton and Ali Hoffmann, who are also best friends.  Inspired by their love of California beach culture – a cool mix of skate, boho and surf – KAOHS Swim’s swimwear is designed for beach girls whose lifestyles demand comfortable and active (and sexy) beachwear.

With swimsuits in a variety of cuts – from Brazilian to hipster and low to high – KAOHS Swim makes a swimsuit to flatter – and become the ultimate confidence booster for – every beach-going figure.  Focusing on two-piece bikinis with a nod to one-piece swimsuits, KAOHS Swim’s collections feature edgy, feminine cuts, high-quality fabrics, and a playful, modern, and earthy palette of colors.  The swimwear is designed in Orange County, California, and made in Los Angeles, California.

The celebrity-adored brand is a favorite of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Rocky Barne, Emily Ratajkowski, Natasha Oakley, and more. KAOHS has showed their  collections during Miami Swim Week since 2016 to jam-packed crowds of over 1000 adoring fans, buyers, influencers, and press, this is the first time the brand has showed their collection in their home town.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Cambrie Schroder walks the runway at the KAOHS SWIM presents “BEACHED” S/S 2020 Runway Show at Casita Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for KAOHS)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Faith Anne Schroder walks the runway at the KAOHS SWIM presents “BEACHED” S/S 2020 Runway Show at Casita Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for KAOHS)

 

 

 

