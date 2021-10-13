NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Amazon Prime Presents ‘House of Horrors’ Video Pop-Up Shop in LA

From October 1-November 1st Amazon Prime’s ‘House of Horrors’ Pop-Up Shop will be Now Screaming for fans in Los Angeles. Promoting their genre-based community focused on horror content, the Now Screaming community will highlight the extensive horror titles already live on Prime Video as well as bespoke events and partnerships.

Visitors to the Amazon Pop Up location will be able to shop the costume displays seen within the space via QR codes and have them delivered directly to their doorstep. They will also enjoy sharable photo moments throughout the activation, including a selfie mirror and photo booth, which will create their own chilling movie still. Guests will also visit the activation’s Halloween candy kiosk and leave with a signature tote bag filled with treats. There will be special activations taking place in the space from Oct. 14 — Oct. 16 to celebrate the debut of I Know What You Did Last Summer, with nail brand OPI, as well as over Halloween weekend from Oct. 29 — Oct. 31. With lots of tricks up their sleeve, Prime Video will surprise and delight consumers with spooky Easter Eggs hidden throughout the space as well. After departing this event, guests will be able to tune into Prime Video to get their horror fix with series like Bingo Hell (premiering 10/1), The Manor (premiering 10/8), Midsommar and the entire I Know What You Did Last Summer film series. It’s the ultimate Halloween experience and one you won’t want to miss!

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.