Amazon Prime Presents ‘House of Horrors’ Video Pop-Up Shop in LA

From October 1-November 1st Amazon Prime’s ‘House of Horrors’ Pop-Up Shop will be Now Screaming for fans in Los Angeles. Promoting their genre-based community focused on horror content, the Now Screaming community will highlight the extensive horror titles already live on Prime Video as well as bespoke events and partnerships.

Visitors to the Amazon Pop Up location will be able to shop the costume displays seen within the space via QR codes and have them delivered directly to their doorstep. They will also enjoy sharable photo moments throughout the activation, including a selfie mirror and photo booth, which will create their own chilling movie still. Guests will also visit the activation’s Halloween candy kiosk and leave with a signature tote bag filled with treats. There will be special activations taking place in the space from Oct. 14 — Oct. 16 to celebrate the debut of I Know What You Did Last Summer, with nail brand OPI, as well as over Halloween weekend from Oct. 29 — Oct. 31. With lots of tricks up their sleeve, Prime Video will surprise and delight consumers with spooky Easter Eggs hidden throughout the space as well. After departing this event, guests will be able to tune into Prime Video to get their horror fix with series like Bingo Hell (premiering 10/1), The Manor (premiering 10/8), Midsommar and the entire I Know What You Did Last Summer film series. It’s the ultimate Halloween experience and one you won’t want to miss!