NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The only CICA Cushion you need from Precime!

There is a new product in town, and honestly it is one of the daily essentials that we believe you would need. We have spoken several times about this amazing product – Precime’s CICA Cushion Foundation. We have tried it for thirty days, and since then we have fallen in love with the product. Precime’s CICA Cushion Foundation is made for sensitive skin, but honestly it fits all skin types. 

With things slowly opening up in the States, it means that we need SPF more than before. SPF is important because of all of the UV rays that we go through from your computer, to the sun rays for stepping out the house. It is safe to say that SPF is the one step you definitely need in your skincare routine. Precime’s CICA Cushion has SPF 50+ and not only that, it also adds a little pop of color to your face, so you have that smooth silky finish. 

Other than the SPF, we also love a pop of color for our face to just step out of the house. Honestly, with a few dabs, it truly was full coverage. On busy days where you just need a quick dab and ready to go, this is the perfect product you need. It dabs on super soft, as soft as a cloud, and you can layer it. Honestly, a tiny love tap on your face goes a long way! We use it in a subtle way similar to a bb cream, and we can choose whether to layer on or not.

In the times of skinimalism, we truly believe that this CICA Cushion is all we need to protect our skin from the sun. Giving the no makeup look that is currently in or just as part of your morning skincare routine to add SPF, it serves both purposes. Since this cushion’s main ingredient is Cica, the product attacks factors such as redness and stress in skin. Cica can help all skincare types, especially those who have sensitive skin to help bring that beautiful pop of color back on the face. 

After a full day of using Precime’s CICA Cushion, my face feels cleaner and better than before. Slowly incorporating it in your morning skincare regimen, helping you get used to the way it feels on your skin. It is amazing how a small amount of product can go such a long way. They are now offering international shipping, so make sure to grab one as soon as you can! 

 

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.