Gray Malin Unveils ‘Dogs of New York City’ The Latest Must-Have Photography for Your Wall!

Gray Malin, the acclaimed photography who’s joyful, colorful work has left a lasting impression on the photo world unveiled his latest photo collection: Dogs of New York City! Featuring 12 prints to choose from, Gray Malin photographed man’s favorite furry friends at Central Park, Rockefeller Center, 5th Avenue and The Plaza Hotel for a diverse photo collection. Discussing the inspiration behind the series, Malin said, “‘Dogs of New York City’ is a celebration of a beloved city and some of its most playful and colorful residents – dogs! This series allowed me to highlight some of the most famous and cherished spots in the city through stylized vignettes captured by my playful lens. New York has always been a source of inspiration for me as an artist – it is charming, luxurious and iconic. I’ve always been a dog lover, and it was a joy to feature such dynamic subjects in a city that me – and so many others – love.”

Check out some of our favorites from the ‘Dogs of New York’ below, and get shopping here-you know you want to!

‘Shopping Spree, Bergdorf Goodman’
‘Rainbow Room: Rockefeller Center’
‘Picnic Party, Central Park’
‘Welcome to the Plaza Hotel’
‘Sunbathers, Top of the Rock’
‘Sightseeing, Top of the Rock’
