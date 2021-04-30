The Scent of the Season: Introducing Tommy Bahama Maritime Triumph

With warm summer sunshine finally upon us and with the world slowly opening back up, what better way to celebrate summer than with a brand new scent? Now that we can meetup with friends for a cocktail and hug our family members, we all need to be smelling our best to get out of that quarantine funk! Much like Aperol Spritzes taste like summer in a glass, the new Tommy Bahama Maritime Triumph is the quintessential summertime scent for men, and the one they can wear all day, every day (even if they just need to spice up their WFH day-to-day!).

With notes of mandarin, Bergamot leaves, saffron, cashmere woods, rich cedar leaf and much more, Maritime Triumph is like stepping onto a sailboat in the Caribbean, about to embark on a relaxing vacay in the hot summer sun and tropical humidity. “Created to capture these extraordinary moments and bold attitude, Maritime Triumph embodies the elegance and strength of the Tommy Bahama man and his virtues that enable him to seize the moment and face any challenge with a courageous masculinity…[and is] inspired by the warmth of the sun and effervescence of the sea.”

To shop the scent and get your Tommy Bahama on immediately, head here!