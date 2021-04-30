NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Scent of the Season: Introducing Tommy Bahama Maritime Triumph

With warm summer sunshine finally upon us and with the world slowly opening back up, what better way to celebrate summer than with a brand new scent? Now that we can meetup with friends for a cocktail and hug our family members, we all need to be smelling our best to get out of that quarantine funk! Much like Aperol Spritzes taste like summer in a glass, the new Tommy Bahama Maritime Triumph is the quintessential summertime scent for men, and the one they can wear all day, every day (even if they just need to spice up their WFH day-to-day!).

 

With notes of mandarin, Bergamot leaves, saffron, cashmere woods, rich cedar leaf and much more, Maritime Triumph is like stepping onto a sailboat in the Caribbean, about to embark on a relaxing vacay in the hot summer sun and tropical humidity. “Created to capture these extraordinary moments and bold attitude, Maritime Triumph embodies the elegance and strength of the Tommy Bahama man and his virtues that enable him to seize the moment and face any challenge with a courageous masculinity…[and is] inspired by the warmth of the sun and effervescence of the sea.”

To shop the scent and get your Tommy Bahama on immediately, head here!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.