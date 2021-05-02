The supplements that doesn’t feel like a chore – TruLyfe Supplements

Do you care about your health? If so, you’ve probably tried taking vitamins and supplements in the past. Usually, they’re a pretty boring part of your day and you end up forgetting about them at some point, right? Not with TruLyfe Supplements! This entirely women-operated brand has created a line of delicious, gummy supplements that are a treat to eat, not a chore!

The story of TruLyfe began when Noora Mousa RDN, Lead Dietitian and VP of Product Developments, was struggling with her own journey with supplements. She was tired of taking multiple pills a day and knew that there had to be a better, more enjoyable way to support her body! So, she decided to use her extensive knowledge to create a line of natural, non-GMO, vegan/vegetarian, allergen-free vitamins that everyone could look forward to taking each day, instead of dreading!

TruLyfe’s line consists of four yummy gummy products – Tru-Elderberry +, Tru-C, Tru-Turmeric +, and Tru-Melatonin +. While all formulas boost your immunity and protect your body from invaders, each one offers additional benefits, such as collagen-production for naturally glowing skin, battling inflammation to assist in post-workout recovery, and relaxation to nurture you into a peaceful slumber.

The most unique and innovative part of TruLyfe? Noora actually comes with you to give you the scientific breakdown from the comfort of your own home! Don’t worry, not in person- but as a hologram! Each bottle contains a scannable QR code that allows you to download a personal augmented reality experience, with Noora explaining the product in detail.

When you choose TruLyfe, you’re also choosing health for others. With every purchase, TruLyfe donates a bottle of vitamins to Vitamin Angels, a world-renowned charity helping to bring essential vitamins and minerals to children and mothers at risk of malnutrition across the U.S. and around the world.