“ After Everything Collapsed,… ” — Peeking Through Fingers.

Sustainability

Since the pandemic outbreak happened, the fashion industry has been deeply affected. We have been facing a huge change beyond our imagination. Perhaps, it is leading us towards the end of an old era and also a new start. How do we remember this? And where shall we go now?

People consider sustainable development as their guide light, although this issue has already been raised in these years and is nothing new anymore. But while most of brands consider sustainable fashion as a new way out for the fashion industry, less people examine the environmental impact caused by this fashion supply chain. Slowing down fast fashion supply chain and manufacturing volumes toward a long-life, durable garments— fashion couture, may be a feasible alternative that can provide new way out to fashion future.

Yet, the meaning of sustainability isn’t limited to environmental issues. A great piece of garment provides us not only aesthetics but comfort and high practicability. Thus, Gh wants its design to become a long-life product not just only for runway show or performance wear. You can walk out from the red carpet or runway to the dinner party directly.

“ Never Too Much; Never Too Casual ”

Gh considers the quality and value customers’ wearing experiences in the first instance, by constantly thinking how to make its design unique and diverse that may flatter wearer’s various styles and match different occasions. What Gh really wants to do is to create something that can reflect the development and cultural characteristics of contemporary fashion vision instead of creating over exaggerated clothing to please public with claptrap. Its inspiration is derived from the environment, culture, art and also people who come to Gh to make their own custom garments. “ Our customers’ idea and desire are like a piece of puzzle, leading us to assemble them together to complete our story.” Rachel C. said. (Co-Founder)

Lingerie as Outerwear:

Just like the 5th collection, ‘Redefinition of Lingerie’, Gh used its core concept ‘ Lingerie as Outerwear’ as the starting point for design and aimed to question the boundary between lingerie and outerwear. ‘Sexual equality’, ‘gender’, and ‘body friendly’ are Gh’s core values. In fact, that the duo designers, Gale H. and Rachel C. chose to use GH as the brand name has already given us some clues. Gh means “Get Her, Get Hon and Get Hen.” Especially, ‘Hen’ is Swedish for neutral gender.

This is not just a slogan. They put this idea into practice in design and brand spirit.

After establishing its initial brand positioning in 2017, Gh strengthened the concept of “Lingerie as Outerwear” to another level in the 6th collection. Gale and Rachel used different tones of black colour as its consistency throughout the whole collection, so people could focus on its playful pattern details and silhouettes.

And the 7th collection is named ‘Peeking Through Fingers’ to remember a time we were suffering in the past year, 2020.

“ Peeking through fingers is to describe a feeling that we are like stuck inside of our home because of this unknown storm. And you want to see what is going on outside but you don’t dare to see it. So all you can do is to peek things through your fingers or bury your face into palms so that you can’t see things too clearly. In this way, when different shades of light goes through your fingers and comes into view, all things we can see become like a kaleidoscope. And this is why we attempt to use bright and bold colours in this collection. Because it has been a long wait and suffering. We are not ready to look back all these things and we are still experiencing. ” Rachel said.

Perhaps, what is not mentioned under this collection is about patiently waiting for hope. After experiencing all these things, this also allows us to rethink what people really need from fashion and our lives.

