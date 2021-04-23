SOMA’s Aloe-Infused Restore Collection is Redefining Loungewear

The Restore Collection-Soma’s latest launch that premiered at the end of March is not a collection you’ll just want, you’ll need every piece in your closet. Whether you’re heading to bed or heading to your in-home office, Soma has the perfect tee that’s comfy cozy for sleep and totally chic with a blazer, the waffle-weave bathrobe to throw on after your last Zoom meeting of the day, and the ultimate bodysuit you can wear with everything. Combining the perfect #WFH loungewear & sleepwear styles, the Soma Restore Collection is introduces aloe-infused products with health + wellness benefits including antioxidants and moisturization. The cooling and soothing properties of aloe infused sleepwear and accessories will lead you to better sleep, calmer skin and ultimate comfort #LAFMApproved! With prices ranging from $15-$40 and sizes XS-XXL, there’s something for everyone whether you’re shopping for yourself or your mama for Mother’s Day!

I’ve rounded up my favorites from the collection, check it out and get your loungewear on, today!

To shop the rest of the Soma Restore Collection, head here-you know you want to!