NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

SOMA’s Aloe-Infused Restore Collection is Redefining Loungewear

The Restore Collection-Soma’s latest launch that premiered at the end of March is not a collection you’ll just want, you’ll need every piece in your closet. Whether you’re heading to bed or heading to your in-home office, Soma has the perfect tee that’s comfy cozy for sleep and totally chic with a blazer, the waffle-weave bathrobe to throw on after your last Zoom meeting of the day, and the ultimate bodysuit you can wear with everything.  Combining the perfect #WFH loungewear & sleepwear styles, the Soma Restore Collection is introduces aloe-infused products with health + wellness benefits including antioxidants and moisturization. The cooling and soothing properties of aloe infused sleepwear and accessories will lead you to better sleep, calmer skin and ultimate comfort #LAFMApproved! With prices ranging from $15-$40 and sizes XS-XXL, there’s something for everyone whether you’re shopping for yourself or your mama for Mother’s Day!

I’ve rounded up my favorites from the collection, check it out and get your loungewear on, today!

The Aloe Knit Sleeveless Top for $44 is the best staple for your closet, get it today!

 

Get your Aloe Knit Sleep Mask for $15 (comes in 3 different colors!) and Restore Head Wrap for $25 -you won’t regret it! 

 

The Aloe Knit Long-Sleeve Top for $46 and the Aloe Knit Shorts for $40 will liven up your lounging, get your set now! 
The R&R Textured Weave Robe, get yours here for $98!
The Aloe Knit Standard Pillowcase comes in three colors: Pink Sand, Ivory and Gray Ink-get yours here for $32/each

 

To shop the rest of the Soma Restore Collection, head here-you know you want to!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.