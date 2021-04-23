BTS Joins Louis Vuitton as Newest House Ambassadors

BTS, the chart-topping South Korean pop band that started in 2013 and have quickly taken over the music industry with their fun sound announced that they’re officially the House Ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. The fashion forward band that include RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are undoubtedly one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world. In breaking numerous Billboard and Guinness World Records, BTS’s ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House. Following discussions where Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh and BTS shared their creative visions and ideas, Virgil Abloh says “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today. I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on”.

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.