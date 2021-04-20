NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Garrett Leight is Giving Back: Learn All About the Visionary Scholarship

Garrett Leight, the eyewear brand that’s already a legend in SoCal is giving back in a big way. Garrett Leight California Optical has created a new scholarship program specifically for the BIPOC youth in Los Angeles to provide educational and financial opportunities and help alleviate burdens that disproportionately affect marginalized communities in the area.

They’re now accepting applications which awards 2 students who identify as BIPOC and are graduating from an LA high school this year a $10,000 scholarship for those who have an interest in pursuing a career in the eyewear industry. Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to participate in a paid summer internship program with GLCO to help support early career development.

 

Deadline for applications is May 1, 2021. For more info on the scholarship application eligibility and criteria, visit the GLCO Visionaries Scholarship.

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

