WHBM and Photographer Tyler Joe Team Up to Launch The WorkKit Shop!

White House Black Market is at it again delivering us the perfect looks that we need in our closet now! We’re all spending our days a little differently, and while most of us are still working from home this doesn’t mean we can’t work it in some totally chic wardrobe- wonders! The days of the typical 5 day, in-office work week are few and far between as we emerge from the past year, and this means that women need new workwear wardrobes-that can transition between “from the waist” up Zoom meetings, a coffee meeting, a day at the office or a trip to the park with the kids during lunch.

WHBM just launched The New WorkKit Shop, capturing  the authentic slice of what 7 women’s home/work lives look like now and will continue to be shaped in a post-pandemic world. Workwear is back, but it needs to be more versatile than ever before. WHBM worked with famed street-style photographer Tyler Joe-who’s worked with Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and many others in the past- to photograph 7 badass women for their latest campaign! The campaign features Tenique Bernard, Founder: Tenique Bernard Consulting, Laura Rutledge, Reporter + Host: ESPN, Jessenia + Natalie Rios, Little Lola & Tots Business Owners, Kate Flynn, CEO and Founder of Sun & Swell Foods, Julie Kikla, Executive Director: Ladies Who Launch, Katy Neville, Head of Innovation + Talent: Onyx Fit, and Tammeca Rochester, Owner: Harlem Cycle Studio.

The WorkKit Shop is for anywhere, any way. Traditional “Office Dress Codes” are becoming a thing of the past, so WHBM’s new shop assists women with their new ‘work-normal.’ Whatever going back to work means for them, WHBM has something that you need now! Tyler Joe shot all of these amazing women in person and over Zoom that show how women dress and work now-check out all the pics-and the clothes to get your hands on ASAP!

 

Tenique Bernard is wearing the WHBM Floral Burnout Smock Dress and Woven Flat Mules
Julie Kikla is wearing the Floral Fit-And-Flare Dress
Laura Rutledge is wearing the Woven-Sleeve Jersey Top and the Braided Mid-Heel Sandals
Jessenia Rios wears the Poppy Print Blouse, Faux-Leather Leggings and Braided Mid-Heel Sandals; Natalie Rios is wearing the High-Sculpt Crop Jeans

To shop the rest of WHBM’s Mother’s Day Collection, head here now, you know you want to! #LAFMApproved

