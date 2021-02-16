NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Jason Wu Reinvents Quarantine Fashion for Fall 2021 RTW Collection

Jason Wu has designed for some of the most famous women in the world-including Former First Lady Michelle Obama-with evening gowns, ready-to-wear and even a perfume collection, he’s the ultimate Designer DuJour. But this Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear season? He decided to reveal a collection that women can actually wear-whether it’s a socially distanced grocery store visit or a Zoom happy hour, and at a price point that will make your wallet happy too! Premiering in an empty studio on Sunday in a grocery store set filled with real food, florals and Coca-Colas with nametags, Jason Wu’s approach to post-quarantine dressing is refreshing, exciting, and the type of fashion you’ll wear over and over again. Check out all the looks from this 36 piece collection below, and if you’re tempted, you can pre-order select styles from the runway here!

 

Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
Photo Courtesy of Jason Wu
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

