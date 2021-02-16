Imitation of Christ Embraces Life and Death in 2020 in RTW Collection

Imitation of Christ is anything but conventional-if their name didn’t give that away already-and the latest collection for Fall 2021 Ready-To-Wear isn’t your conventional covid-conscious aesthetic. Instead of gargantuan gowns to expedite the arrival of the post-Covid Renaissance we’re all hoping for, or blending high fashion with work from home pieces, Imitation of Christ is showing you what 2020 has meant to so many of us: life and loss. By celebrating life and death, designer Tara Subkoff bravely addresses her personal struggles and the grief of 2020 with a collection that is “a call to appreciate the moment, the whimsical and the sublime. The sunrises and the sunsets, nature, the sky and each other” after losing a close friend to the Covid-19 virus in 2020.

The 49 piece collection features gender-fluid designs for both men and women, a hint of sparkle, an exaggeration of lace and “a prevailing aesthetic…that something old in its imperfection and with its patina.. is beautiful. To see it with fresh eyes. That in our society the mantra is “newer better faster MORE” and we are addicted to consume and throw away and buy new. But to be more conscious of this addiction and to buy used or old and recycle and upcycle as much as possible” says Subkoff.