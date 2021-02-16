NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2021 RTW Collection is Performance Art

After the wild year and counting we’ve had with so many in the fashion industries taking a very hard hit, are runway shows becoming a thing of the past? Ulla Johnson doesn’t think so, and in presenting her Fall 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection at Lincoln Center on Friday, she’s displaying something we’ve always known: fashion shows are a performance art. They’re magical and exciting, and still have a place in our rapidly changing world. While this season her collection was shown without any audience in attendance, influencers furiously live-streaming and hushed ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ surrounding the catwalk, Ulla Johnson reminds us that fashion is a celebration of design and craftsmanship, and while their may be a sting of sadness in an empty room, there’s also beauty and solace in it. Her 44 piece Ready-To-Wear collection included tribal prints, her signature lace patterns, and a retro style that Johnson’s always leaned towards making this collection fantastic, invigorating, and a simple reminder that while we’re still living in a quarantine world, fierce designs that compliment personal style make Ulla Johnson a designer to remember.

Photo Courtesy of Ulla Johnson
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

