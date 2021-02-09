NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for: Me, Myself and I! (All The Best Things to Buy For Yourself This Year)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and who better to receive tasty chocolates, a sweater you’ll wear all day every day, and the best boots you’ll ever strut around in than Y.O.U.? Let’s face it 2020 has been rough AF, and while you may find yourself a singleton this year or in a relationship, I think all of us deserve a little TLC, from you to you! I’ve rounded up all the best stuff I’ve already bought for myself, the items currently on my wishlist (hint hint future, and possibly tipsy me) and everything else that I know you’ll need and love! Check it out below! Which ones are you adding to your closet ASAP?! #LAFMApproved #VDayGiftGuide #TreatYoSelf

1. The ‘Savona’ Mavette Boots in Brown Snakeskin for $595, get your pair here

 

2. This adorbs Rescue Plastics Workout Set in Peach for $96, get your set here!

 

3. The Verlas Blossom Studs for $456-and did I mention they come in gold, silver or rose gold?! Get your pair here

 

4. An Ellsworth and Ivey ‘LA’ Sweater for $128, get yours here

 

5. A Soraya Hennessey Leopard Shopper Bag for $325, get yours here

 

 

6. A Suite Coat in ‘Champagne All Day’ by Jennifer Diederich for $398, get yours here!

 

7. ‘Paris Chic’ Coffee Table Book by Oliver Pilcher for $95, here

 

8. A Julia Clancey ‘Classic Snappy’ Turban in Dust Pink for $245, here

 

 

9. This Alexander McQueen Crossbody from italist for $639, get it here

10. These Margaux Cozy Slippers for $138, get some snug, here

 

11. A Keith & James Hat in Ocean Blue for $530, get it now-here

 

12. A Papier Wellness Journal for $32, here

 

13. The Jonathon Adler ‘Muse Eyes’ Throw Pillow for $225, get yours here

14. This orange sequin La Vie Style House Caftan for $750, get yours here

 

15. This MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device from Bluemercury for $625, get better skin here

 

16. A MilkBar Red Velvet Cake & Truffle Set for $70, get it here

 

17. This AWAY Carry-on Bag in Navy for $225, get yours here

 

18. This Hoodie from Parsienne et Alors for $102, get yours here!

 

19. The Bliss Pen by Dosist for $36, get yours here

20. This Set of 10 Antiqued Gold Flower Vases from Home Depot for $134, get yours here

