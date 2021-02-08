Virgil Abloh is Bringing the Runway to Rodeo with A New Louis Vuitton Activation Experience

Leave it to Louis Vuitton to come up with the funnest way to experience Men’s Fashion Week this year with their new pop-up activation on Rodeo! Like you, I’m totally bummed another fashion week is passing us by; instead of clutching a frozen latte and attempting to appear ‘cold weather chic,’ we’re stuck enjoying the 60+ degree SoCal sunshine! What gives! To bring the runway to rodeo, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh has imagined The Adventures of Zoooom with Friends, a presentation of the Men’s Spring-Summer 2021 Collection at a Temporary Residency on Rodeo Drive. Having previously visited Shanghai, Tokyo and Miami, Zoooom with Friends has journeyed across the country for a West Coast debut in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive, which opened to the public on February 6th and will go until the end of the month.

Founded on the four methods of upcycling, the Men’s 2021 Collection was created by making new looks from recycled material, looks repeated from the Fall-Winter 2020 collection, looks freely created by the studio during the lockdown using recycled material, and new looks created from existing ideas. With custom AR experiences on the exterior of the building, QR codes affixed to the façade which will activate SnapChat filters, and a hell of a lot of social-distancing fun, guests can also interact with the Zoooomies’ animated incarnations, generating shareable content!! Meet me there?!