Check Out All The Looks from the Simone Rocha x H&M Collab

H&M revealed that Irish designer Simone Rocha will be the brand’s latest collaboration, with a men’s, women’s and children’s collection available for purchase online and in-stores starting March 11, 2021. “Simone has such a unique and special aesthetic. Season on season, she defines her identity. This feels like the perfect collection for this moment; a dynamic proposition from a female designer with such a clear sense of who she is, and what she wants to say. It is a joyful collection, that will hopefully enliven spirits and inspire” says Ann-Sofie Johansson of H&M. Featuring Rocha’s signature feminine silhouettes using tulle, ruffles, and pearls and her first endeavor into men’s and childrenswear, the Simone Rocha x H&M Collaboration Collection celebrates beauty and occasion-dressing in a way that’s exciting and fun, and something we’re all due after the wild year that was 2020!

“I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come. They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways” -Simone Rocha

Check out all the looks from this amazing collab below!