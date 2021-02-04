Get Your Tickets Now for: THE BIG GAME BASH

Get Your Game-Face on this Friday for “The Big Game Bash”

Don’t miss the best party since 2021 with the Pre-Super Bowl 2021 Red Carpet Event & concert “The Big Game Bash” presented by LIV3 8 featuring Funk Flex, CJ, J.I., DJ Nasty, Chef Sean, Yung Pooda, LA the Goat, DJ Cnazte and hosted by Buckwheat.

Event: Pre-Super Bowl 2021 Red Carpet Event &

Concert “The Big Game Bash” featuring Funk Flex, J.I., CJ and many more.

Date: Friday, February 5th, 2021

Concert start time at 10pm.

Location: Ritz Ybor, 1503 East 7th Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33605

Performance set times:

• DJ Nasty 10-11:30

• Yung Pooda 11:30-11:35

• Chef Sean 11:35-11:45

• LA the GOAT 11:45-12

• Funk Flex 12:00-12:15

• J.I. 12:15-12:30

• CJ 12:30-12:45

• Funk Flex 12:45-2

• DJ KU 2-3

Get your tickets:

https://ritzbiggamebash.eventbrite.com/