NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Get Your Tickets Now for: THE BIG GAME BASH

Get Your Game-Face on this Friday for “The Big Game Bash”

Don’t miss the best party since 2021 with the Pre-Super Bowl 2021 Red Carpet Event & concert “The Big Game Bash” presented by LIV3 8 featuring Funk Flex, CJ, J.I., DJ Nasty, Chef Sean, Yung Pooda, LA the Goat, DJ Cnazte and hosted by Buckwheat.

Event: Pre-Super Bowl 2021 Red Carpet Event &
Concert “The Big Game Bash” featuring Funk Flex, J.I., CJ and many more.

Date: Friday, February 5th, 2021

Concert start time at 10pm.

Location: Ritz Ybor, 1503 East 7th Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33605

Performance set times:
• DJ Nasty 10-11:30
• Yung Pooda 11:30-11:35
• Chef Sean 11:35-11:45
• LA the GOAT 11:45-12
• Funk Flex 12:00-12:15
• J.I. 12:15-12:30
• CJ 12:30-12:45
• Funk Flex 12:45-2
• DJ KU 2-3

Get your tickets:
https://ritzbiggamebash.eventbrite.com/

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.