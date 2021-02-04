Get Your Tickets Now for: THE BIG GAME BASH

Get Your Game-Face on this Friday for “The Big Game Bash”
Don’t miss the best party since 2021 with the Pre-Super Bowl 2021 Red Carpet Event & concert “The Big Game Bash” presented by LIV3 8 featuring Funk Flex, CJ, J.I., DJ Nasty, Chef Sean, Yung Pooda, LA the Goat, DJ Cnazte and hosted by Buckwheat.
Event: Pre-Super Bowl 2021 Red Carpet Event &
Concert “The Big Game Bash” featuring Funk Flex, J.I., CJ and many more.
Date: Friday, February 5th, 2021
Concert start time at 10pm.
Location: Ritz Ybor, 1503 East 7th Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33605
Performance set times:
• DJ Nasty 10-11:30
• Yung Pooda 11:30-11:35
• Chef Sean 11:35-11:45
• LA the GOAT 11:45-12
• Funk Flex 12:00-12:15
• J.I. 12:15-12:30
• CJ 12:30-12:45
• Funk Flex 12:45-2
• DJ KU 2-3
Get your tickets:
https://ritzbiggamebash.eventbrite.com/