The Valentines Day Gift Guide for: The GF, The BF and the BFF in Your Life

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, and it’s time to celebrate all those around you that helped ya get through 2020, because let’s face it-we could all use a little lovin’ this time of year! Whether it’s your work wife who covered for you when you couldn’t do one more Zoom call after a long week, the BF/GF in your life who said you ‘looked great’ in sweatpants for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or maybe it’s the BFF in your life who always seems to know when you need to see a hilarious meme, or bitch about plot lines in Sex and the City for the millionth time; down below you can get all the best gifts to say what we’re all really feeling: thank you for helping me get through 2020. For a year that’s been like no other, I’ve curated a gift guide for the people who are like no one else. Check it out below, and P.S. it’s ok to get a few of these items for yourself…I already have! XOXO #LAFMApproved

For the GF in your Life:

1.This Ellsworth & Ivey ‘Love is Love’ Sweater for $118 is almost too good to pass up, get this-it’s something your girl can wear *with* or *without* sweatpants! Instant glam, but also it’s sooo chic and comfy, she can wear it literally anywhere! Get it here

2. The Vince Camuto Illuminare Intesa Perfume for $98 will spice up any night-in or out, and honestly I’m a big fan of this perfume because of it’s plum blossom, black current and midnight orchid scent notes you’ll detect when you spray this on! Get the scent here

3. Give something back for your girl this year with a special donation to A Space for Giants. For just $250 you can plant 50 trees in a vital landscape in Africa, so give the gift that literally keeps on giving with this special donation-it’s something she’ll thank you for, and a way to give a gift without buyer’s remorse! #win-win Make your donation here

4. As so many of us are still quarantining at home, one surefire way to spice up another date night in? The ‘Embrace Lace’ sleep chemise by Soma Lingerie for only $62! It’s comfortable and sexy, and with the delicate lace in the design it’s something she’ll want to wear to bed every night…get it here

5. One of my absolute favorite items on this list-and one that I will be buying for myself in many, many different colors is this 100% silk scarf by Le Scarf. Swedish designed and created, Le Scarf is also a favorite of fashionista and socialite Olivia Palermo and model and influencer Rocky Barnes, so you know you really can’t go wrong. Get yours here!

6. I literally can’t think of anything cuter than getting this Marrow ‘Little Love Necklace’ for Valentine’s Day. It’s subtle and stunning, and something your girl will treasure for years to come. Made out of 14K gold, you can also get this inscribed! Get your gold on for $1,050, here!

7. The Fendi Kan U Powder Leather Shoulder Bag from italist is not just a bag your girl wants, it’s the bag she NEEDS in her closet. Sleek and stylish, this is the type of gift that’s an investment purchase, it’s the type of item that never goes out of style and something she can use every season, get your bag here for $2199

8. This year ‘work from home’ has a whole new meaning, so while your girl may not be able to do that girl’s trip she planned or grab a cocktail at Happy Hour, she can be super comfy in some b new york Ultimate Sweater Joggers while she takes those Zoom calls! For $130 give her the gift she’ll wear over and over-and will thank you for it! Get your pair here!

9. If the Skyn Iceland Glow For It Essential Kit isn’t on your list as a gift yet, it’s about to be. While it’s valued at over $88, you can get yours for $48, but the real magic of this skincare stuff is that it’s free of harsh chemicals like parabens, silicones and synthetic dye and is also 100% vegan. Did I mention it also actually makes your skin glow, just like it’s name suggests?! Get your girl the glow up, here!

10. I absolutely adore the Smythson Mara Portobello Notebook in the powder blue crocodile embossed leather style because as a woman, there’s always so much I want to say, and sometimes way too much I do. So I love the thought of giving-and-getting a perfect little tiffany blue notebook your gal can write her To-Dos, career goals, recipes and so much more in! So chic and sweet! Get your notebook for $395 here!

For the BF:

1. I actually had to get these for my BF pre-V-Day because he was literally walking around all the time in Hotel slippers he’s had for years. When I gave him the Olukai Slippers, he was instantly smitten. Like can’t-wait-to-get-home-to-put-them-on in love. I know your guy will feel the same! Get your pair for $100 here

2. Stylish and sophisticated is what I thought when I first saw the Bond No.9 Cologne, but it’s also the first thing I smelled. For $430, you get 3 bottles of Bond No.9’s bestselling cologne, all of which smell amazing, and a gift he needs and wants. Get your scent-set here

3. Keith and James Hats are what Christian Louboutin is to shoes: stylish, envy-worthy, and fashionable. Featuring a red-bottomed suede brim, this Keith and James Fedora in Oxford Gray is a steal at $530, because it’s the type of special-occasion gift that will elevate his look and goes with everything. Get your hat here

4. Another gift that’s great for your guy, and probably something he’s been needing for a while now is a brand new leather wallet. At Bellroy, you really can’t go wrong with their impressive selection of card-carriers made of premium hides and a slim design to reduce pocket bulk. My fave is the Slim Sleeve Leather Wallet in Navy-get yours for $79 here!

5. Wanting to give back, but also give at the same time? TenTree is the clothing and accessories company that puts sustainability as their number 1 priority by planting 10 trees for EVERY item sold. So give good and give green this year with the men’s Zip Hoodie from TenTree, get yours for only $78 here!

6. How to change up your living-room date night? This fun and funky Jonathan Adler Travel Backgammon Set for $395 is the answer. It totally goes with your shared boho chic apartment and is such a fun way to turn a boring date night in-again into a strategic game night in! Get your set here

7. Something a man always needs in his closet? A beautiful and soft cashmere scarf from Johnstons of Elgin. It’s thoughtful and something that will go with everything he wears-you won’t even have to coach him on his fashion! Get it here for $299 (hint hint go for the camel color, it’s always a win!)

8. Is your BF finally aging out of Aviator Ray-Bans? If not it might be time for him to take a hint with something that’s sophisticated and suave, and the Persol ‘Havana’ sunglasses from italist are it. For $301 you can change up his whole look-at least while it’s sunny out! Get your pair here!

9. One of my favorite shoe companies is the Portuguese company AZZUL. With high-top sneakers, regular sneakers, slides, and so much more for men and women, your guy will rock these even if right now it’s only for a walk with the dog. Get his new favorite shoes here in the ‘Braga’ style for $325

10. Do I even need to write anything here?! The Woodford Reserve Bourbon x Sugarfina Bento Box picture alone is making me salivate-and needing a strong nightcap-so I know your beau will love this too! For $70, get the gift you-and-he will love, here

For the BFF

1. What better way to tell your BFF ‘I love you long time’ than with some absolutely adorable Stubbs & Wootton velvet slippers?! It’s a shoe they can enjoy from the bedroom to the living room and back again, morning to night! Get a pair for you and your BFF for $550 here!

2. If you and your BFF don’t have at least one matching piece of jewelry, can you really call yourselves besties?!?! This Fortune & Frame Mini Fortune Cookie Necklace is the antidote, and is ohhh so cute! For only $48, get yours here!

3. One of my favorite modern artists is photographer Gray Malin. His work is so fun and colorful, and you can literally add any of his work to any wall in your house-or many walls like I dream of. So this year, instead of framing a blurry pic of you and your bestie on a pre-covid night out, why not grab this beautiful ‘Veuve Clicquot Pink Ballons’ picture?! For only $199 you can brighten your BFF’s day and her apartment! Get yours here!

4. Don’t know your BFF’s preferred scent? No problem! With the Cartier Perfume Discovery Set, they can decide for themselves and test what really works best (Britney Spears Fantasy is so pre-Covid). For $120, get your special scent-set here!

5. One of my favorite candlemakers in the game is Byredo, but to show your bestie they’re the best in your friend game get them the Byredo ‘Loose Lips’ candle. Whether they could put Perez Hilton out of a job or always know way too much about the current lives of your your high school classmates, this is the gift that will always keep them smiling-and smelling divine! For $85, get yours here

6. I’m so in love with the Louis Vuitton City Guides. Not just because they’re so aesthetically pleasing on your coffee table-they are-but also because they have so much fun, inside info! We’re all dying to travel abroad again, so get your bestie a little travel inspo from the comfort of their home with the LV City guide of Lisbon for only $37, get your copy here!

7. Talia is one of my favorite gifts to give because the styles are so beautiful, but also because the giftee can customize and design their necklace into so many other designs! You no longer have to choose between quantity and quality, with Talia they can change it up and make a new style each time you wear it!! Get your BFF the gift they’ll wear again and again, in so many different ways, here!

8. Simple and classic is always a great way to go, especially for Valentine’s Day. So whether your and your BFF have know each other for 5 years or 5 hours, this Matouk blanket is a great reminder that good gifts are sometimes the simplest ones! Get your initialed blanket for $115, here

9. We may not be able to gamble away our paychecks at the casino this year, but this Baccarat Poker Card Deck will surely get you and your BFF ready for the tables in no time! For $95, get gambling on here

10. Did I save the best for last? Possibly, or maybe I had to stave off my sweet tooth to prevent ordering this for myself (and myself ONLY). Mrs. Prindable’s Apples are usually something you can only get in-store at Neiman Marcus during the Holidays, but this year you can now buy their Premium Caramel Apple Gift Basket for $100 and have it delivered before Valentine’s Day to your bestie! They’ll love it and they might even share! Get yours here!