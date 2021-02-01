What Brands Are Doing For Black History Month & Beyond

Now that Black History Month is upon us, it is as important as ever to support Black-owned brands such as AJ Crimson Beauty, Design Essentials, Salone Monet and Skinduced Beauty as well as those that are heeding a call to action, like Etica, BrassyBra, Haverhill and more.

Beauty

MISS SWISS

20% of sales from Feb 12th to Feb 26th will be going to Gyrl Wonder, a nonprofit shaping the next generation of Black female leaders through social impact & career exploration.

Website: https://www.missswiss.com/

OH.SO

All-natural selfcare collection OH.SO will donate 10% of profits throughout the month to Black Girls Code, an organization that empowers young women of color ages 7-17 to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders + creators.

Website: https://www.shopohso.com/



Fashion/Accessories

Bourbon Summer Cartoon Crisis

Newly launched mens and womens athleisure and suiting brand will donate 100% of the net profits throughout the month to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community.

Website: http://www.bourbonsummercartooncrisis.com/

Brassybra

Inclusion and supporting the black community and communities of color has always been part of the Brassybra DNA. The brand donates a portion of proceeds monthly to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Brassybra is known for their diverse invisible breast tape that lifts, shapes and supports your breast, just like a regular bra.

Website: https://www.brassybra.com/



ETICA

For the month of February, the brand will donate 10% of all sales on eticadenim.com to the NAACP Empowerment Programs. They will also be giving a free Botanical tie-dye mask with every purchase.

Website: https://eticadenim.com/

Haverhill

Haverhill will donate 10% of proceeds from the HOPE Collection to Color of Change. Each stone in the collection has meaning: Amethyst is known to generate positive transformation and communication. Sapphire is known to guard the innocent. Blue Topaz promotes peace.



LILYSILK

Luxury Silk RTW and accessories brand LILYSILK will donate 5% of each sale to Black Lives Matter until February 22nd. The brand will also have 10% off selected styles

Code: BLM10

Website: http://lilysilk.com/



Made By Mary

Launching February 4th, Made By Mary is proud to introduce the Unity Rectangle Necklace ($70) with 10% of proceeds being donated to the Loveland Foundation. Designed by Fatima Dedrickson of @stylefitfatty, the limited edition Unity Rectangle Necklace reminds us to link our arms, hold hands, and grow together in unity. This piece represents YOU & ME; women of all races, religions, body types, ages, and sexual orientation. The hands signify each woman’s strength, courage, and commitment to growth. Remember- you are seen, you are loved, and you are brave.

Website: https://www.madebymary.com/



Mono B

Newly launched activewear brand Mono B will donate 10% of sales throughout the month to GirlTrek, the largest public health + self-care movement for Black women! Mono B will also give 15% off throughout the month with discount #FINDYOURPOWER

Website: https://www.monobathleisure.com/

Proud

Ethically sourced collection with a mission to give back, Proud regularly donates 10% of each purchase to Off The Street Club, which currently serves more than 3,000 Chicago kids seeking a safe place from dangerous conditions, where they can go to learn, laugh and play without worry.

Website: https://wearproud.com/



Ten Wilde

Terms: Will donate $1 from every sale throughout the month of February to Color of Change

Website: https://tenwilde.com/