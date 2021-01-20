Meet Comrad: The Favorite Compression Socks of Supermodel Karlie Kloss

Before I heard of the compression sock company Comrad, I never thought to myself ‘hmmm this uneasy feeling in my legs could be due to circulation or nerve issues.’ I’d call myself a hypochrondriac-adjacent person, not full blown I’m going to die attitude, more regularly jumping to the most extreme sickness or disease as a cause for any slight discomfort I may have. Like many of you I’m sure, I didn’t know any understand what effect compression socks really have, and how helpful they can be whether you’re an athlete, a new mom, or a work-from-home-r, compression socks can drastically reduce aching and swollen legs and feet. “Compression is a medical technology used to improve blood and lymphatic circulation by applying pressure to the legs. It works naturally to reduce swelling, energize legs, and prevent dangerous circulatory conditions and blood clots. We use it as an effective way to feel your best every day,” a rep for the brand says.

Created by Andrew Ferenci in 2016, Comrad was developed after Ferenci’s own lifechanging experience switching out his leg and foot pain for a quick, effective fix: compression socks. No therapy, no medication, no changing the activities you love (although I do spend way too much time pounding my feet on pavement while running), Comrad compression socks are the fun, funky, feel-good socks you’ll wear on a jog, working from home, or on those cross-country flights when we can all resume traveling.

Compression therapy works by squeezing the veins in your legs and feet, making them narrower, which helps blood flow up the legs toward the heart. Better circulation keeps fresh, oxygenated blood flowing to energize muscles, reduce soreness, and prevent clots and circulatory conditions. Socks are the most effective and convenient way to get the benefits of compression therapy by changing out one item you already wear every day. With styles for both men and women in knee-high and ankle looks, Comrad recently restarted their COVID-19 donation program that donates a pair of compression socks to a healthcare worker on the frontline for every pair purchased. To date, the program has donated more than $400,000 worth. Did I also mention their latest Anti-Gravity Collection (ideal for first-time wearers who want to boost energy and prevent inflammation while standing or sitting all day long), are also the first sustainable compression socks on the market, made with recycled cotton?!

With any product I write about, I make sure try and test, and I’ve gotta say Comrad compression socks are the best in the game. Say goodbye to your grandma’s compression socks, Comrad socks are here to say with fun colors you’ll wear in and out of your house on the daily! I’ve picked some of my favorite Comrad socks-check it out below!

To check out the rest of Comrad’s fun and comfy compression socks, head to their website here: www.comradsocks.com