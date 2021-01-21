NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Looks from Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration Yesterday

The inauguration may have come and gone with renewed hope and faith in our incoming President Joe Biden, but are few things are here to stay. First off, the words from the youngest poet laureate to ever speak at a presidential inaugutation, Amanda Gorman who delivered an incredible, heartfelt poem called ‘The Hill We Climb’, Lady Gaga wore an incredible couture look as she sang the National Anthem, and JLo stunned in an all white ensemble as she sang a mix up of ‘America The Beautiful,’ ‘This Land is Our Land,’ and her own song ‘Let’s Get Loud.’ And while this election and inauguration has been met with controversy, chaos, violence, and the ever-present fear of Covid-19, the ladies were the real show stoppers yesterday, bringing back elegance, attitude and bold beginnings. Check out the best day-and night-looks of the day, below!

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff and VIce President Kamala Harris
First Lady Jill Biden in Makarian and President Joe Biden
Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli
Jennifer Lopez in Chanel
Amanda Gorman in Prada
Ella Emhoff in Miu Miu
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend

Vice President Kamala Harris
Katy Perry in Thom Browne and Orlando Bloom
River Callaway
Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

