4 Things You Can Do to Keep Your Kids Healthy

Our kids are our world, and we want to do everything we can to keep them safe, happy, and healthy. It’s important that we look after their physical and mental health, especially in an unprecedented time like this. Here are some ways we’ve found that you can ensure your children keep happy and healthy!

Diet

A healthy, balanced diet is vital for your child, especially as it provides them with essential nutrients needed for their continued growth and development. The majority of children in the western world are not consuming enough fruit, vegetables, fiber, or oily fish and are instead consuming excessive amounts of saturated fats, added sugars, and salt. Poor dietary behavior is a significant risk factor for health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, some forms of cancer, and dementia as well as increasing the occurrence of nutritional deficiencies and obesity.

Ensure your child eats a balanced diet of fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, dairy and lean meats. Limit the treats as much as you can and encourage them to drink water instead of sugary drinks.

Regular Health Checks

Keep a check on your child’s health and well being by keeping up to date with their health checks.

Visit their dentist every six months for a check-up, ensure they brush twice a day, floss, and eat tooth-friendly food. Regular eye checks are a must too. Take them for an eye test with the optician every two years. If they wear kids glasses, get the specialist to make sure the glasses are the correct prescription.

Children should attend regular hearing tests as well as height and weight checks to check that their BMI is in the healthy weight range. When your child reaches the teenage stages, sexually active girls should get Pap smears, and all sexually active teens should be checked for STIs.

Exercise

Plenty of exercise will keep your child fit and flexible. Younger children usually can’t stay still, and ensuring they get enough exercise isn’t really a problem. As kids get older, they can become lazy and spend their days stuck in front of their tablets or cell phones. It’s essential to encourage them to get out and about or take up a sport to keep them fit. Team sports are a great way to get them used to interacting together and giving them experience for when they will be working in a team environment in their future careers.

Socialize

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Your child needs to build plenty and social bonds to keep them happy and fulfilled. You can help them build friendships by taking them to baby and toddler social groups from an early age, have play dates and take them to play parks.

As your child grows older, you can encourage them to join sports clubs, youth clubs, or groups such as Scouts. Allow them to have friends over to the house or to socialize at other people’s homes. Building a stable, supportive group of friends is important for your child to feel loved and part of society.