LAFM’s Favorite Things: The Best Last Minute Items for Everyone On Your List

The Holidays are upon us, and while most of us will be stuck at home away from our families-and the yearly drama with your crazy aunt-what better way to spread holiday cheer than with the perfect gift?! If you’re like me, even though we’ve got a global pandemic happening and I’m at home like 24/7, I still can’t manage to get my online Christmas shopping-or Christmas cards-sent out on time! I’ve made it easy for you and rounded up all the best last-minute gifts for your teenage cousin, your BFF who lives across the country, your creative-albeit a bit wacky-mother in law, and your S.O.!

The Significant Other:

Let’s face it, y’all have been through an absolutely wild year together. Whether it’s the late night wine binges or the sudden-onset-hopelesness many days of 2020 have brought, your S.O. has been there to pick you up when you’ve felt down, filled up your glass when you needed it and snuggled up by the fire with you for way too many Netflix Originals. They deserve a little something special this Holiday season, so whether they identify as a man or a woman, these gifts will put you in the ‘best gifter’ category this year!

-Azzul Shoes: These stunning handmade shoes are fully created in Portugal by Portuguese born-NYC based designer Manny Rodrigues. Featuring designs for men and women including sneakers, slides, clogs, and heels, Azzul Shoes are one of my favorite gifts this Holiday season because they mix style with comfort and the quality craftsmanship can’t be beat! Get a pair for yourself and that special someone in your life for $325 here!

-What better way to say to your GF thank you for being a shoulder to cry on, a friend to talk to, and helping you avoid insanity in lockdown than with a delicate, elegant Oliva Von Halle Silk Pajamas Set? While Olivia Von Halle offers a range of styles and patterns for sleepwear, the long sleeve 2-piece Coco Ivory Oyster Silk is the Best of the Best, so for $540, you can get yours here

-Why be basic when you can be original?! Talia is the jewelry company that allows you to design your own exquisite necklace starting at $160. Pick and choose from the Opus, Aura and Edge Collections to create your beautiful, meaningful jewelry for that special someone in your life. One necklace, endless options! Design your perfect necklace here

-A picture may be worth a thousand words, but a Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere Scarf? That’s worth a thousand gratitudes. One of most renowned cashmere creators in the world that also makes cashmere pieces for some of the most famous French fashion houses, the Johnstons of Elgin Oversized Classic Cashmere Scarf in ‘Natural’ for $299 is one of the best gifts to give this Holiday season, for anyone on your list! Get yours, your arm candy, your mother-in-law and even your crazy aunt the gift that keeps on giving, here for $299!

-How do you say ‘luxury leather bag that’s chic and timeless in Greek?! Callista is the Grecian luxury goods brand you need to know about. Created by Eleni Konstantinidis and Celia Sigalo in 2013, Callista has reimagined the iconic accessory every woman needs in her closet: the tote bag. Using the highest quality leather and unique stitching, Callista is the perfect gift to give this Holiday season. For $740, get your bag here!

The BFF:

Y’all have known each other for too many years to count, and you can always count on them to send you a hilarious TikTok or chit chat about the latest episode of Selling Sunset with you, so here are some great gifts ideas for that super special-and super silly-BFF in your life!

-Chic and fun, Tiffany’s Bone China 4-Piece Espresso Cups for $125 are literally so cute I want to buy them for everyone on my list. After a wild and crazy 2020, I’ve relied heavily on some coffee and espresso, so what better way to brighten up your BFF’s kitchen-and #WFH life than with this Espresso set?!?! Get it here!

-One of my favorite books this year that’s both fun and informational is HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style by Elizabeth Holmes. With sections dedicated to the 4 women of the royal family with the most iconic style including Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Megan Markle, HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style is part coffee table book, part non-fiction book that’s a total page-turner! For $35 you can get a copy here

-Chic? Check. Trendy? Check. Totally on Point? Double Check! The Manner Market Western Scarf in Black is the perfect holiday gift to give, wear it over your N-95 mask on the day-to-day, jazz up your neck during your Zoom meetings, or add it to your bag -this silk scarf is a total must-have! Get one for you and your BFF #twinsies, for $55 here

-All of us have finally made it through 2020, and to celebrate those that have helped us keep our cool this year, why not surprise them with the Smythson ‘The Boss Wafer Notebook’ in Scarlet Red for $65?! Made in England, this 96-page in crossgrain lambskin is the ultimate compliment, and a great thank you! Grab it here

-Whether your BFF is living through a snow blizzard or catching some sun in SoCal, the MASONgrey Black Stars Kimono Robe is perfect for whatever kind of weather they’re in! Help your BFF get cozy at home with Hailey Beiber’s favorite robe for only $125! Pre-order it now, here!

–Loose Girls: Poems & Stories to Ignite the Wild Woman by Henley Worthen is the fabulous, three part book that covers sexual exploration, assault, rebellion, abandonment and spirituality, and tells the metamorphosis of a young girl into a self-empowered, spiritually connected woman who walks in all her fire and holiness through exquisite, well-written poetry. If that’s not a book worth reading, I don’t know what is! You’re gonna want to get one for you and your bestie, shop it here for $14.75!

The Mother-in-Law:

She’s a bit wacky and has probably called way too many times to count this year, but if you don’t have to worry about making the gravy *just the way she likes it* this Christmas, avoid the drama and get something for mama that’ll make her forget to nag you this Holiday season!

-How to get your mom-in-law something she’ll actually like and won’t return?! The Pologeorgis Knit Mink Fur Hat with Fox Pom-Pom in Mahogany is the absolute perfect gift! Created in 1960 by Stanley Pologeorgis, the fur manufacturer established themselves as a luxury brand with their beautiful pieces that are both fashionable and cozy, and has been in business for 60 years to prove it! Get the gift that she’ll cherish for a lifetime-and a mink fur hat she’ll wear even when it’s not cold for $250 here!

-Do you ever notice that your mother-in-law has way too many tote bags she tries to put everything in, and not enough purses for a date night or for girls lunch?! The Pamela Munson Put a Bow On It Clutch bag (with an attachable crossbody chain) is one of my favorite gifts to give, and receive. It’s festive, but not too Christmas-y, stylish and hand-embroidered for only $198! Get it here

-The Rode ‘New Beginnings’ Candle is the perfect gift to start 2021 off on the right foot! A 100% natural soy wax candle, the New Beginnings candle is made in Los Angeles and has notes of amber, geranium, patchouli, tonka bean and musk for a truly balanced scent that calms and relaxes. For $36, you can pre-order yours here!

-This might be a little out there but hear me out, the 2021 Astral Planner by Magic of I is suchhhh a cool gift for your mother-in-law. It says you acknowledge her wacky side, and her need to organize her day, and possibly peak her interest in astrology. Did I mention it’s also something a little different and thoughtful? Win-Win! Get it here for $45!

-Who doesn’t love a good T.L.C. time?! Though it may be totally cliché, the La Mer Replenishing Moisture Gift Collection Set is always an appropriate and exciting gift to give and get! (Hint, hint). You can get this envy-worthy La Mer Gift Set for $400 at your local Bluemercury or online, here!

The Teenager in Your Life:

Whether it’s an annoying younger sibling, your dramatic hormone-prone cousin, or god forbid your own don’t-talk-to-me-in-public teen dream, here are some of the best gifts to get those kiddos this Holiday, that they might actually like!

-Tory Burch is always a great gift for a teenager, or anyone at any age for that matter. Her pieces are timeless but modern, usable but high-quality, and the TB Perry Bombé Double-Strap Mini Bag for $219 is the best way to give your teen a fun and trendy gift they’ll love! Get yours here

-When we were kids, an actual physical camera was the only way to document a fun sleepover with friends, or those super awkward Homecoming dances. Now with social media, we can share things instantly, but that doesn’t mean we have to! The Fujifilm x Sage Adams Instant Mini Camera is super cool for the teenager in your life, (or adult) and also super fun! And did I mention it’s only $59?! Get yours here!

-Classic and totally bougie are these Beats by Dre Wireless Headphones for $199. They’re perfect for when your annoying sibling or ‘Stay Out Of My Room’ teen wants to shut you and the rest of the world out! They come in 4 colors including black, silver satin, rose gold and satin gold, so shop here to get yours today!

-Boy or Girl, acne-prone or not, Nudeskin x Nudestix Skincare by Dr. Jason Emer is a great gift for the teen in your life. It’s not just for teens (I use it and have seen AMAZING results), but it will give them some pretty incredible skin results, the kind of results where your skin looks so good you don’t wanna wear make-up! Start your skincare journey here for $93!

-If your teen just realized Nirvana is more than a 90s band, the Seven Stars Tarot Wall Tapestry is for you. For only $14.99 they can decorate their room ‘hipster chic’ and will totally thank you for it! Get it here!