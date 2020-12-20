The Plant-Based Healthy Holiday Hack to Satisfy Everyone on Your Guest List – Vegan, Lactose-Intolerant, and Calorie-Counters Alike

Add AYO Almondmilk Yogurt to your holiday shopping list for a dairy-free clean eating swap that boosts flavor with 20 lightly-toasted almonds per creamy cup

DELANO, Calif. : Looking to enjoy a healthier holiday season? Here’s an easy hack: swap rich, velvety AYO Almondmilk Yogurt for its dairy-based counterpart in baking, breakfast dishes, snack plates, and more. Crafted from organic, sun-grown almonds by the fourth-generation farmers at the Billings family ranch, dip into the clean, farm-to-spoon flavor of a delightfully dairy-free snack sustainably farmed, crafted, and cultured just minutes from the orchard. Naturally flavored with an infusion of organic vanilla, plump blueberries, sun-ripened strawberries, or juicy peach, discover a vegan, plant-based yogurt sure to satisfy everyone on your holiday guest list with just 150-160 calories per 5.3oz cup and less added sugar than most other varieties.

For the lactose-intolerant or those seeking to simplify healthier holiday baking, AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the clean swap that proves “dairy-free” can be impressively flavorful. Embracing the plant-based power of the small but mighty almond, every cup delivers the robust, lightly-toasted taste of 20 certified organic California-grown almonds rich in fiber. Naturally sweetened with organic fruit and less than two teaspoons of added sugar, peel back the lid on a sustainably-crafted yogurt that makes better-for-you snacking effortless. Just grab a spoon and stir to experience a decadent treat that is similar in texture to French yogurt.

Add AYO to your holiday baking list and wow guests with irresistibly moist brownies, cakes, and cookies. Pair with sliced fruit as a no-muss, no-fuss dip that is low in calories, rich in taste, and boosts nutrition with 4g of plant protein. Try in pancakes, waffles, or cinnamon rolls for a fluffier morning pastry. Layer in elegant parfaits for a simple yet sophisticated breakfast option. Satisfy that holiday sweet tooth anytime with a taste bud-tantalizing grab-and-go snack brimming with vegan live active cultures and clean ingredients delivered “from farm to spoon, from us to you.”™

Shop AYO Almondmilk Yogurt at select stores, including Ralph’s, Bristol Farms, Lassens, and independent supermarkets throughout Los Angeles and Southern California (list stores by region). Find a store near you at ayoyogurt.com, and find complete nutrition information, along with the 100-year family farming legacy behind every creamy cup.

# # #

About AYO Almondmilk Yogurt:

“From farm to spoon, from us to you,” AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the only non-dairy yogurt crafted using organic almonds produced by fourth-generation farmers in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Run for more than 100 years by the Billings family, Billings Ranches is committed to forward-thinking practices of sustainability, traceability, and vertical integration, which nourish the land they are proud to call home. In new AYO Almond Yogurt, lightly-toasted almonds are blended with organic vanilla, peaches, strawberries and blueberries to produce a probiotic-rich, vegan treat the whole family will love. Download a coupon, and find a store near you at ayoyogurt.com.