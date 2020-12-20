Need Soft, Sexy Sleepwear? You Need AMATERAS

Is there anything better than finding the absolute perfect sleepwear, especially after the rollercoaster year we’ve had? I think not, and that’s why when I think about sleep, I think about AMATERAS, the Japanese brand that merges luxurious and stylish night-wear with high quality fabrics. “The word AMATERAS comes from the Japanese mythological goddess of the Sun, who shines brighter than all others; it is our wish that you will shine this bright too” a rep for the brand tells me. Blending East and West, with elements of Western style with traditional Japanese elements, AMATERAS really brings you the best of both worlds.



The name AMATERAS was founded with the hope and vision that every woman wearing it can have a strong sense of identity and an unwavering sense of self that illuminates through every situation. The word AMATERAS comes from the Japanese mythological goddess of the Sun, who shines brighter then all others, “it is our wish that you will shine this bright too.” I’ve rounded up my favorite, must-have pieces from AMATERAS for both men and women, check it out below!

-This unisex hoodie and sweatpants set is perfect to add to your wardrobe! Get yours now, here!

-Can you ever go wrong with a good eyemask?! I think not, so to get your hands on AMATERAS’s sleek and stylish eyemasks (I’m partial to the lavendar color), shop it here now!

-What better way to head into the winter season than with a comfy, cozy robe?? All of us at LAFM are loving the Kimono Robe in Sakura, get yours here!

-The Satin 2-piece set in Rose Gold is one of the absolute must-haves this chilly season! Think glam and sexy sleepwear in a sultry satin, that’s just as comfy for sleeping as it is in daytime-did I mention the top has a hoodie and is perfect for with a white T and jeans?! Get your set here today!

-The one silver lining to this worldwide pandemic, for me at least, is upping my game when it comes to #WFH loungewear. If you’re done with your Zoom meetings for the day, why not change into something super cozy to get your work done? The AMATERAS Cozy Collection loungewear in oatmeal is the perfect #WFH look! Get yours here!

Don’t see something that’s totally you? No worries, shop the rest of their amazing store, here! #LAFMApproved #ComfyCozyChristmas