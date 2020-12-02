I Tried Khloe Kardashian’s Favorite Masks-You’ll Want Them ASAP

Let me just say that when cute and trendy masks first came on the market back in March, I was skeptical-this pandemic was only gonna last a few weeks, why would I invest in a cute mask? Obviously as we’ve just hit December, masks have become a part of our daily life, and let me also say I’m CONSTANTLY on the hunt for new cute ones that keep me safe, but also match my outfits! I’ve got black and white ones, floral prints, even some funky tie-dye ones, but my all time favorites are my Gotta Have Face masks!

Created with a jersey material that makes them safe but breathable, the Gotta Have Face masks are the ultimate fashion masks for a cause, as 100% of the profits go towards the LA Food Bank. Talk about shopping without buyer’s remorse! As of November 20th, Gotta Have Face masks profits have led to over 413, 310 meals provided to our neighbors in LA County, so shop today to give back and get yourself covered in a Gotta Have Face mask!

Jaye Hersh-Eigler who created Gotta Have Face masks in April 2020, has over 25 years in the fashion industry as a former executive, started Gotta Have Face as a response to the immediate need for face masks due to the COVID-19 crisis. Jaye’s message to her followers is, “Wearing a mask is a symbol you care. It shows that you care about yourself, others and the common good of your community. gotta have face™…we’ve got you covered.”

A favorite of Khloe Kardashian, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards, Gotta Have Face masks are literally the masks you gotta have! With options for men, women and kids and retailing between $12-$18 for individual masks (Gotta Have Face also offers 2 and 3 mask packs), you really can’t go wrong! Whether you wanna take a walk on the wild side and get your animal print on, or need some florals to brighten up your day, Gotta Have Face masks are your go-to!

To shop more of their fun and funky styles, head to their website: www.gottahaveface.com