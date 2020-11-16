NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Gray Malin x Sant & Abel Debut Must-Have PJs for the Whole Family this Holiday

Have you ever wanted to wear one of Gray Malin’s photography prints?! Whether it’s an epic seaside or a bubbly pink 1950s shot of the Beverly Hills Hotel, Gray Malin’s work allows you to escape into a different place, even if it’s only for a minute. Gray Malin has just partnered with sleepwear company Sant & Abel to create the comfy, cozy, PJ set for men, women and children, so you can escape into sleepwear that’s as cute as it is festive for the whole family this holiday season!

Perfect for holiday gifting, family portraits, and nesting at home, this colorful and uplifting assortment includes three custom designs on 100% cotton sets for men, women and children as well as a matching bandana for the furry members of the family. With two options to choose from: the Snowy Blue Striped Set inspired by the powdery slopes of Aspen (which is Gray Malin’s current collection available for purchase here) and the Summery Striped Beach Set with playful trees and beach umbrellas reminiscent of Gray Malin’s iconic coastal aerials. Men’s sets range from $79 – $198, women’s from $150-$198 and children’s sets for $65, so grab a pair for yourself, the fam and even your furry BFF!

Shop the styles here!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.