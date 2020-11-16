Gray Malin x Sant & Abel Debut Must-Have PJs for the Whole Family this Holiday

Have you ever wanted to wear one of Gray Malin’s photography prints?! Whether it’s an epic seaside or a bubbly pink 1950s shot of the Beverly Hills Hotel, Gray Malin’s work allows you to escape into a different place, even if it’s only for a minute. Gray Malin has just partnered with sleepwear company Sant & Abel to create the comfy, cozy, PJ set for men, women and children, so you can escape into sleepwear that’s as cute as it is festive for the whole family this holiday season!

Perfect for holiday gifting, family portraits, and nesting at home, this colorful and uplifting assortment includes three custom designs on 100% cotton sets for men, women and children as well as a matching bandana for the furry members of the family. With two options to choose from: the Snowy Blue Striped Set inspired by the powdery slopes of Aspen (which is Gray Malin’s current collection available for purchase here) and the Summery Striped Beach Set with playful trees and beach umbrellas reminiscent of Gray Malin’s iconic coastal aerials. Men’s sets range from $79 – $198, women’s from $150-$198 and children’s sets for $65, so grab a pair for yourself, the fam and even your furry BFF!

Shop the styles here!