The Best and Worst Dressed from the PCAs 2020!

The People’s Choice Awards was last night at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, and the hottest celebs came out to display some majorrrr fashion moments. Hosted by Pop Queen Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez won People’s Icon of 2020, Sofia Vergara won for Best Actress in a Comedy series, Tracee Ellis Ross won as Best Dressed, and so much more happened! But let’s focus on this wild fashion we saw: from bold colors to oversized suits, we’ve rounded up all the best and worst dressed celebs of the evening! Check it out below:

The Best Dressed List:

  • Jennifer Lopez in Christian Siriano

 

  • Ellen Pompeo in a sparkly slouchy two-piece set

 

  • Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano

 

  • Tiffany Haddish in Prabal Gurung

 

  • Demi Lovato’s many looks in Elie Saab

 

  • Chrishell Stause in

 

  • Erin Lim in Falguni Shane Peacock

 

  • Bebe Rexha in Dsquared2

 

 

The Worst Dressed List:

  • Jameela Jamil in Christopher John Rodgers

 

  • Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

 

  • Sofia Vergara in Dolce & Gabbana

 

  • Lauren Ash in Christian Siriano

 

  • Giuliana Rancic in this asymmetrical leopard dress…

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

