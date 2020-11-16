The Best and Worst Dressed from the PCAs 2020!

The People’s Choice Awards was last night at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, and the hottest celebs came out to display some majorrrr fashion moments. Hosted by Pop Queen Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez won People’s Icon of 2020, Sofia Vergara won for Best Actress in a Comedy series, Tracee Ellis Ross won as Best Dressed, and so much more happened! But let’s focus on this wild fashion we saw: from bold colors to oversized suits, we’ve rounded up all the best and worst dressed celebs of the evening! Check it out below:

The Best Dressed List:

Jennifer Lopez in Christian Siriano

Ellen Pompeo in a sparkly slouchy two-piece set

Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano

Tiffany Haddish in Prabal Gurung

Demi Lovato’s many looks in Elie Saab

Chrishell Stause in

Erin Lim in Falguni Shane Peacock

Bebe Rexha in Dsquared2

The Worst Dressed List:

Jameela Jamil in Christopher John Rodgers

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Sofia Vergara in Dolce & Gabbana

Lauren Ash in Christian Siriano

Giuliana Rancic in this asymmetrical leopard dress…