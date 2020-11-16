Couture Meets Eco-Conscious Swimwear in an All-New SWIMINISTA Collection Featuring Iconic Prints From The House of Christian Lacroix

SWIMINISTA founder Andréa Bernholtz announces a collaboration with The House of Christian Lacroix, the iconic brand known for shaping global fashion

This fall, SWIMINISTA is taking The House of Christian Lacroix’s iconic prints from the catwalk to the cabana in an all-new collaborative collection of swimwear. Designed by Rock & Republic co-founder and serial mom-preneur Andréa Bernholtz, the SWIMINISTA line of comfortable, supportive swimwear features eco-luxury Italian recycled fabrics in adjustable, personalized fits in sizes A-DD. Now, the eco-conscious brand teams up with one of the biggest names in fashion to develop a haute couture-inspired swim line built to suit every unique body.

“I have always admired The House of Christian Lacroix,” says Bernholtz. “The brand’s bold designs and prints have long been a favorite of mine – they caught my eye back in 2000 at Paris Fashion week, the first catwalk show I ever attended. It’s truly surreal for me to collaborate with one of my dream designers in launching The House of Christian Lacroix X SWIMINISTA Collection.”

“Partnering with Andréa and SWIMINISTA on an upscale beachwear collection was a natural choice for us,” says Nicolas Topiol, Chief Executive Officer of the House of Christian Lacroix. “Our relationship with Andréa extends back to her innovative work on the Rock & Republic line. Now, her unique approach to swimwear with SWIMINISTA provides a wonderful opportunity to combine her inclusive shapes with our rich prints.”

Known for his vibrant and colorful approach, Lacroix’s characteristic prints and pieces have helped to shape global couture, interior design, and fashion culture. Their designs are theatrically inspired, described as “unexpected,” “opulent,” and “exuberant.” Influenced by history and world culture, The House of Christian Lacroix brings an artistic flair to everyday pieces with trademark elegance and sophistication. The House of Christian Lacroix collections Women’s apparel, fashion accessories, home furnishings, tabletop and lifestyle products.

Bernholtz initially connected with The House of Christian Lacroix in her role as Co-founder and President at Rock & Republic, the infamous denim brand. When she discovered that they were open to collaborations, she flew to Paris to propose a partnership with SWIMINISTA. The collection will go live this October, debuting two new prints on eight chic, eco-friendly silhouettes with plans to add more in January 2021. Each piece will feature SWIMINISTA’s characteristic adjustable elements and incredible support, in addition to sexy, elongated bottoms with ruching for an ultra-flattering fit.

Shop the SWIMINISTA line of eco-conscious, comfortably supportive swimwear online, complete with care tips and essential accessories like the Multi-Purpose Three-Way Mask/ Scarf/ Headband. Choose the “Try At Home” option to explore all your favorite styles in comfort and privacy, decide which to keep, and send back the rest. Standard shipping is always free anywhere in the US on orders over $100, or enjoy an $8 standard flat rate on orders under $100. Next-day and two-day options are also available. Learn more about the revolutionary and philanthropic SWIMINISTA brand and shop the collection exclusively at SWIMINISTA.com. Follow on Instagram @SWIMINISTA for style ideas, new releases, and brand updates. SWIMINISTA: Meet your new favorite suit… finally!

About SWIMINISTA:

From Rock & Republic Co-Founder Andréa Bernholtz comes SWIMINISTA, an all-new collection of comfortable, ultra-chic swimwear made from luxury recycled fabrics and featuring adjustable, personalized fits in sizes A-DD. In an effort to give women the confidence to celebrate their own bodies while reducing the swim industry’s impact on the planet, SWIMINISTA relies on high-quality fabric made from post-consumer plastics to create sexy, supportive pieces made for movement. Using the SWIMINISTA personalized fit guide, shoppers can select their ideal style and enter details about their jeans and bra sizes to easily find the right suit to complement their unique body. Through the company’s discrete “Try At Home” option, shoppers can choose a selection of suits to try, decide which to keep and send back the rest. Discover the new era of eco-conscious, supportive swimwear in the SWIMINISTA online shop, along with care tips and updates on the company’s efforts to give back, both globally and locally. Shop the SWIMINISTA collection exclusively at SWIMINISTA.com and follow on Instagram @SWIMINISTA for style ideas, new releases, and brand updates.

About The House of Christian Lacroix

Ever since the creation of the couture house in 1987, The House of Christian Lacroix style is unique, exuberant, colorful and baroque. The Hispanic and “Arlésiennes” inspirations, colors, innovative forms borrowed from theatrical make a sensation and are a breath of freshness in the fashion circles. From their inception, Christian Lacroix’s creations have been coveted and embraced by many great international fashion editors and stars. Mr Lacroix has given the Couture House 25 years of unrivalled creations. Today, the House of Christian Lacroix conserves a heritage of unparalleled richness.

The House is evolving under a new creative direction with Sacha Walckhoff, Mr Lacroix’s design assistant from 1992 to 2009, and creative director of multiple successful lines in the House. With creativity and innovations, the Studio of the House is reinventing the signature themes of the Lacroix House in order to reach out to a new public.

The Christian Lacroix fashion brand is sold worldwide, from apparel collections to fashion accessories such as leather goods, eyewear, scarves, jeweller, and fragrances. The House of Christian Lacroix has also successfully launched lifestyle collections for home decoration with furnishings, wallpapers, porcelain tableware, stationery and gifts.

The Christian Lacroix brand subsists through timeless values. The result is a fabulous and richly entwined universe, which can be continually reinterpreted, re-mixed and illuminated.