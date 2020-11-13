NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Best Dressed at the CMAs 2020!

The Country Music Awards were last night in Nashville, and the celebs of the country music world turned up in the finest frocks for the event! From Reba wearing a glam navy coat to Maren Morris’s sexy see-through coat, we’ve rounded up all the best looks, so check it out below!

 

  • Maren Morris in Dolce & Gabbana

 

  • Taylor Hill in Versace

 

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger in Teddy Vonranson and girlfriend Abby Champion

 

  • Caylee Hammack in 16Arlington

 

  • Lauren Akins in Dolce & Gabbana

 

  • Gabby Barrett in Talbot Runhof

 

  • Lauren Alaina in Yousef Aljasmi

 

  • Laura Veltz

 

  • Kelsey Ballerini in Dolce & Gabbana

 

  • Carrie Underwood in Yousef Aljasmi

 

  • Ashley McByrde

 

  • Ingrid Andress in Tom Ford

 

  • Lara Spencer

 

  • Reba McEntire

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

