The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2020

Halloween 2020 looked a little different this year when it came to celebrating the Spooky Holiday, but celebs turned up the heat with some super sexy, super clever and just plain funny looks this year. From Kendall Jenner impersonating Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire, to Chrissy Teigen being the White Swan from Swan Lake, check out our fave costumes from Halloween 2020 that we’re totally copying for next year!

Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire

The Weekend as The Nutty Professor

JLo as Madonna and ARod as Bruce Springsteen

Kim Kardashian as Carole Baskin and BFF Johnathon Cheban as Tiger King

G-Eazy as Wayne from Wayne’s World

Halsey as Poison Ivy

Cardi B as Medusa

These kids as the cast of Schitt’s Creek

Dr. Phil & his wife as the grandparents from Willy Wonka

Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

Chrissy Teigen as the White Swan from Swan Lake

Which costumes were your favorite this year?!?! Which ones will you be replicating next year?!?!