NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2020

Halloween 2020 looked a little different this year when it came to celebrating the Spooky Holiday, but celebs turned up the heat with some super sexy, super clever and just plain funny looks this year. From Kendall Jenner impersonating Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire, to Chrissy Teigen being the White Swan from Swan Lake, check out our fave costumes from Halloween 2020 that we’re totally copying for next year!

  • Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire

 

  • The Weekend as The Nutty Professor

 

  • JLo as Madonna and ARod as Bruce Springsteen

 

  • Kim Kardashian as Carole Baskin and BFF Johnathon Cheban as Tiger King

 

  • G-Eazy as Wayne from Wayne’s World

 

  • Halsey as Poison Ivy

 

  • Cardi B as Medusa

 

  • These kids as the cast of Schitt’s Creek

  • Dr. Phil & his wife as the grandparents from Willy Wonka

 

  • Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

  • Chrissy Teigen as the White Swan from Swan Lake

Which costumes were your favorite this year?!?! Which ones will you be replicating next year?!?!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.